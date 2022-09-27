Skip to main content

Bama in the NFL Week 3: DeVonta Smith has Career Game

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 3 of the NFL season.

Week 3 Top 5

1. DeVonta Smith

The 2020 Heisman Trophy played like he was back in Tuscaloosa on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles wide receiver finished with career highs in receptions (8) and receiving yards (169), with 156 of those yards and a touchdown in the first half.

2. Jalen Hurts

Once again, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback had an All-Pro caliber game. Hurts threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns. Hurts and Smith have led the Eagles to become one of the two final undefeated teams.

3. Derrick Henry

After a rough first two weeks, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry looked as though he were back to his 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year self. Henry rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown, but also had five receptions for 58 yards in the Titans first win of the season.

4. Eddie Jackson

The Chicago Bears safety continues to prove his past two seasons were a fluke. Jackson finished with eight tackles an interception AND a forced fumble in win against the Houston Texans.

5. Rashaan Evans

The Falcons free agent pickup proved worthy of the contract against the Seattle Seahawks. The hard-hitting linebacker had 12 tackles, including one for loss and two passes defended.

Other notable performances:

  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa silenced critics once again in win against the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa appeared to be a concussed after a roughing passer call near the end of the first half, but it ended up being a back injury. Tagovailoa played in the second half and helped lead Miami to become the only team besides the Eagles left with an undefeated record.
  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle took advantage of the injury-riddled Bills secondary, finishing with four receptions for 102 yards.




  • Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper continues to impress without quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cooper had 101 yards on seven receptions on Thursday night.
  • Bama on Bama Crime: Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey intercepted against Mac Jones and the Patriots on third-and-goal midway through the fourth quarter. A touchdown would've given New England the lead.
  • Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had the game-sealing interception against the New York Giants on Monday night.
  • Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith left the Washington Commanders offense with few answers. Washington defensive lineman Daron Payne gave the Commanders their first points of the game with a safety.
  • Alabama products C.J. Mosley, Jarran Reed and Kareem Jackson each recovered a fumble.

Monday Injury Updates

  • Mac Jones suffered a severe high ankle sprain late against the Ravens and is likely to miss multiple games, per ESPN.

