Skip to main content

Bama in the NFL Week 4: Defense Reigns Supreme

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 4 of the NFL season.

Offense

  • Derrick Henry rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown in 24-17 win against the Indianapolis Colts. The 2015 Heisman Trophy also finished second on the team in receiving yards 33.

Defense

  • Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs locked down Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin all game long. Diggs allowed two catches for 15 yards on six targets. The 2021-22 interception king added another one to his accolades as well.
  • Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen had his best game of the season this week. Allen finished with a eight tackles, including an outstanding four for loss and a sack.
  • Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson had an excellent game once again. Jackson finished with nine tackles and an interception, his third of the season.
  • New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley led the Jets defense with 11 tackles in last-minute win against the Steelers.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had eight tackles and an interception nearly taken all the way.
  • Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson had 4 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 28-25 win against the New Orleans Saints in London.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban shake hands at midfield after their game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
All Things Bama

How To Watch No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M

By Mason Smith
Alabama celebrates Bryce Young touchdown
All Things Bama

Alabama Reclaims No. 1 Ranking After Georgia Struggles at Missouri

By Christopher Walsh
100122_MFB_GibbsJa_BrooksJa_Arkansas _KG7237
All Things Bama

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama 49, Arkansas 26

By Christopher Walsh
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 5

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: Alabama Football
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Toast

By Christopher Walsh
USATSI_19158710
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 2, 2022

By Mason Smith
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
All Things Bama

Everything Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Said After Alabama Loss

By Christopher Walsh
KG_47090
All Things Bama

Notebook: Multiple Alabama Players Return from Injury at Arkansas

By Joey Blackwell