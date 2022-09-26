Skip to main content

Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa both 3-0, Mac Jones Hurt: Bama in the NFL Week 3

The starting quarterbacks for the only two undefeated 3-0 teams in the NFL both played at Alabama.

So Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are both 3-0 this season. 

... and they're the only starting quarterbacks with prefect records, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins were the only unbeaten 3-0 teams through Sunday's games, with the 2-0 New York Giants yet to play Monday night. 

Statistically, Hurts had the better day. While throwing for 340 yards, the Eagles offense had a 400-yard day while enjoying a 24-8 win against the Washington Commanders.

The quarterback was 22-for-35 passing and three touchdowns, which all came in the first half when he passes for 279 yards. 

"It's just the beginning," Hurts said. "But, I have a numerous amount of trust in every guy on the field."

Meanwhile, in Miami the Dolphins ended their seven-game losing streak against the Buffalo Bills, 21-19. 

The visiting team dominated statistically, but the Miami defense was clutch at key times. Tagovailoa's deep ball to Jaylen Waddle converted a third-and-22 from the Miami 48 with the Dolphins trailing 17-14. The play set up the game-winning touchdown.

However, after the game numerous reports indicated that the NFLPA wasn't happy about Tagavailoa's concussion check during the game was handled and would launch an investigation.

Per All Dolphins, Tagovailoa missed the end of the first half after he was shoved to the ground after a completion by linebacker Matt Milano. Both head coach Mike McDaniel and Tagovailoa said after the game the issue was a back injury he first sustained on a quarterback sneak that was aggravated by the shove from Milano.

TV replays showed Tagovailoa's head hitting the field at Hard Rock Stadium pretty violently after he went down and he was taken out of the game after being wobbly trying to get back to the huddle. The team initially announced his status as a head injury with his return questionable.

Also of note this week: 

• Devonta Smith had a career day by halftime of the Eagles' dominating win against the Commanders. Two week after being shut out against the Lions, he had eight receptions for 169 yards and four of the Eagles' nine explosive passing play. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Seven of his receptions occurred in the first half, when he had 156 yards. He closed the half with a 2-yard touchdown catch, which was set up by his 44-yard reception. 

“I recommend that nobody do that,” Smith said with a smile about big completion that came at the expense of a big hit. When pressed what took the hit on his body, the former Heisman Trophy winner said “everything.”

• Waddle had 102 yards on four catches. 

• Mac Jones finished 22-of-32 for a career-high 321 yards for his third career 300-yard game and first of the 2022 season. He also rushed five times for 31 yards, including a six-play, 32-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, for his first rushing touchdown in the NFL. 

However, he also reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain in the fourth quarter against the Ravens and could miss multiple weeks or even be placed on four-week injured reserve.

While initial x-rays were negative, Jones is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine if any tendon and/or ligament damage was done, per Patriots Country.

• On Thursday night, Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had 101 yards for the second week in a row, on seven receptions against the Steelers.

This story will be updated

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

The Bama in the NFL Tracker appears every week on BamaCentral.

TravelMation Ad: Kristi Patrick

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama soccer celebrates a goal on Sept. 25, 2022 against Texas A&M
All Things Bama

No. 6 Alabama Soccer Downs Texas A&M, 3-0

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama golfer Canon Claycomb
All Things Bama

Alabama in Ninth Place at Nine-Under Par after Opening 36 Holes at the SEC Match Play Hosted by Jerry Pate

By University of Alabama sports information
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rolls out to pass as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) applies pressure during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

How to Watch No. 2 Alabama Football at No. 20 Arkansas

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Alabama Gains Ground on Georgia in Latest AFCA Coaches Poll, Stagnant in AP Top 25

By Joey Blackwell
Ja'Corey Brooks
All Things Bama

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3

By Christopher Walsh
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 4

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: Unconditional Capitulation
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Unconditional Capitulation

By Anthony Sisco
Joe Namath cover People, Sept. 25, 1978
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 25, 2022

By Joey Blackwell