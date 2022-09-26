Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa both 3-0, Mac Jones Hurt: Bama in the NFL Week 3

So Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are both 3-0 this season.

... and they're the only starting quarterbacks with prefect records, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins were the only unbeaten 3-0 teams through Sunday's games, with the 2-0 New York Giants yet to play Monday night.

Statistically, Hurts had the better day. While throwing for 340 yards, the Eagles offense had a 400-yard day while enjoying a 24-8 win against the Washington Commanders.

The quarterback was 22-for-35 passing and three touchdowns, which all came in the first half when he passes for 279 yards.

"It's just the beginning," Hurts said. "But, I have a numerous amount of trust in every guy on the field."

Meanwhile, in Miami the Dolphins ended their seven-game losing streak against the Buffalo Bills, 21-19.

The visiting team dominated statistically, but the Miami defense was clutch at key times. Tagovailoa's deep ball to Jaylen Waddle converted a third-and-22 from the Miami 48 with the Dolphins trailing 17-14. The play set up the game-winning touchdown.

However, after the game numerous reports indicated that the NFLPA wasn't happy about Tagavailoa's concussion check during the game was handled and would launch an investigation.

Per All Dolphins, Tagovailoa missed the end of the first half after he was shoved to the ground after a completion by linebacker Matt Milano. Both head coach Mike McDaniel and Tagovailoa said after the game the issue was a back injury he first sustained on a quarterback sneak that was aggravated by the shove from Milano.

TV replays showed Tagovailoa's head hitting the field at Hard Rock Stadium pretty violently after he went down and he was taken out of the game after being wobbly trying to get back to the huddle. The team initially announced his status as a head injury with his return questionable.

Also of note this week:

• Devonta Smith had a career day by halftime of the Eagles' dominating win against the Commanders. Two week after being shut out against the Lions, he had eight receptions for 169 yards and four of the Eagles' nine explosive passing play.

Seven of his receptions occurred in the first half, when he had 156 yards. He closed the half with a 2-yard touchdown catch, which was set up by his 44-yard reception.

“I recommend that nobody do that,” Smith said with a smile about big completion that came at the expense of a big hit. When pressed what took the hit on his body, the former Heisman Trophy winner said “everything.”

• Waddle had 102 yards on four catches.

• Mac Jones finished 22-of-32 for a career-high 321 yards for his third career 300-yard game and first of the 2022 season. He also rushed five times for 31 yards, including a six-play, 32-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, for his first rushing touchdown in the NFL.

However, he also reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain in the fourth quarter against the Ravens and could miss multiple weeks or even be placed on four-week injured reserve.

While initial x-rays were negative, Jones is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine if any tendon and/or ligament damage was done, per Patriots Country.

• On Thursday night, Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had 101 yards for the second week in a row, on seven receptions against the Steelers.

This story will be updated

