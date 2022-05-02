Skip to main content

NFL: Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players

BamaCentral continually keeps track of the status of every former Alabama football player in the NFL.

You may have noticed that Alabama has a few players in the National Football League.

Some of them are pretty good, too.

Every year the leagues asks its players to rank the top 100, based upon their performances over the previous season, and while not everyone participates it's a telling evaluation that gets a lot of attention just before the start of training camps.

Being rated the best at something is one thing, but it's at another level when the praise comes from peers.

The tally is heavily skewed toward offensive skill positions, but in 2021, Alabama had the most former players of any college on the NFL Top 100:

4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans, RB

29. Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans, WR

38. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens, CB

52. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers, S

65. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons, WR

68. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders, RB

69. Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts, C

That was actually fewer than the number of Crimson Tide players on the 2020 list. If anything, the differences offer some perspective of how quickly the perception of a player can change in a year:

10: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans, RB

11. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons, WR

35. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers, S

44. Mark Ingram II, Baltimore Ravens, RB

49. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys, WR

72. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders, RB

86. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens, CB

Tracking NFL rosters during the past couple of seasons has been a little different as well. In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, some players opted out for a season and the league also adopted a reserve/COVID-19 list, which has included anyone who had been exposed, never mind testing positive.

Of course, then there's you normal injury list, plus everything else from being part of the active roster for each game to practice squads.

Each NFL team was able keep up to 12 players on its practice squad in addition to the 53-man active roster. That number will increase to 14 in 2022. 

However, a player on a practice squad is not considered on an official NFL active roster. 

