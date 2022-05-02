NFL: Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Position

Not only does Alabama have the most former players in the NFL, but it has the most at many position groups as well.

When the NFL took stock of team rosters during 2021 Kickoff Weekend, which is the only time each year that it does a league-wide snapshot in terms of personnel because everything is fluid the rest of season, Alabama had the most players of any college program.

It also dominated at a few positions.

The Crimson Tide had the most running backs in the league with six.

It was tied with Clemson and LSU for the most wide receivers with eight.

It easily had the most defensive tackles with nine.

Alabama had the most defensive backs at 12.

It would have had the most quarterbacks, but the league credits Jalen Hurts to Oklahoma, and AJ McCarron out for the year with an injury.

The previous season Alabama also led the league with six running backs, but also at defensive tackle with six.

Alabama had 10 former linebackers in the league, and 13 defensive backs.

Meanwhile, between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Sports Illustrated did its Position U series. It crunched a decade’s worth of data, based mostly on the draft and performance in the NFL, to find out which school has the right to brand itself the best at that position.

Not only did it call Alabama Running Back U, but Linebacker U and Defensive Line U as well.

It came in second for DBU. However, if the defensive backs had been split into cornerbacks and safeties, the Crimson Tide would have been Safety U.

It was fourth for WRU and OLU, but Alabama has had first-round selections at both positions in each of the last three drafts.