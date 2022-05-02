Skip to main content

NFL: Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Position

Not only does Alabama have the most former players in the NFL, but it has the most at many position groups as well.

When the NFL took stock of team rosters during 2021 Kickoff Weekend, which is the only time each year that it does a league-wide snapshot in terms of personnel because everything is fluid the rest of season, Alabama had the most players of any college program.

It also dominated at a few positions.

The Crimson Tide had the most running backs in the league with six.

It was tied with Clemson and LSU for the most wide receivers with eight. 

It easily had the most defensive tackles with nine. 

Alabama had the most defensive backs at 12. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It would have had the most quarterbacks, but the league credits Jalen Hurts to Oklahoma, and AJ McCarron out for the year with an injury. 

The previous season Alabama also led the league with six running backs, but also at defensive tackle with six.

Alabama had 10 former linebackers in the league, and 13 defensive backs.

Meanwhile, between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Sports Illustrated did its Position U series. It crunched a decade’s worth of data, based mostly on the draft and performance in the NFL, to find out which school has the right to brand itself the best at that position.

Not only did it call Alabama Running Back U, but Linebacker U and Defensive Line U as well.

It came in second for DBU. However, if the defensive backs had been split into cornerbacks and safeties, the Crimson Tide would have been Safety U.

It was fourth for WRU and OLU, but Alabama has had first-round selections at both positions in each of the last three drafts.

The Bama in the NFL Database

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against the Bills at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) in action during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Najee Harris

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Ryan Kelly

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

Derrick Thomas

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath during the 1969 preseason against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Wide receiver Julio Jones (Alabama) is introduced as the number six overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2011 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (left) poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the New York Jets as the No. 3 pick during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in downtown Nashville.

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

Kenny Stabler and John Madden after winning the Super Bowl

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome (82) catches a 16 yard touchdown pass against Miami Dolphins linebacker Alex Moyer (54) during the 1985 AFC Divisional Playoffs at the Orange Bowl. The Dolphins defeated the Browns 24-21.

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

TravelMation (Wide)

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Tennessee Titans Running Back Derrick Henry
Bama/NFL

NFL: Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players

By Kristi F. Patrick1 hour ago
Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks
All Things Bama

Alabama CB Eli Ricks Arrested in Mississippi

By Joey Blackwell1 hour ago
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Bama/NFL

NFL: Alabama Crimson Tide Players

By Kristi F. Patrick2 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Ray Perkins talks to his team during the 1986 season.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 2, 2022

By Katie Windham10 hours ago
Mac Jones, New England Patriots quarterback
Bama/NFL

NFL: Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Team

By Kristi F. Patrick18 hours ago
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams after being selected as the twelfth overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Bama/NFL

Five Takeaways from Alabama at the 2022 NFL Draft

By Katie WindhamMay 1, 2022
Crimson Tikes: Alabama The Great
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Alabama The Great

By Anthony SiscoMay 1, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Glen Coffee (38) scores on a run against the Florida Gators during the first half of the SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 1, 2022

By Katie WindhamMay 1, 2022