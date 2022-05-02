Skip to main content

NFL: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players

The most complete listing of all-time Alabama Crimson Tide Football Players in the NFL.

Note: This listing is unique to BamaCentral. If you wish to use the information we politely ask that you give credit as it required a lot of work to put together and more to maintain. It will be regularly updated.

Who was the first Alabama football player to suit up for a team in the National Football League?

It kind of depends.

Although the roots of the league date back to the 1890s, most recognize that it was founded in 1920. Playing under the banner of the American Professional Football Association (APFA), with ten teams from four states, a lot of the information from the early years remains vague and sometimes inaccurate.

Record keeping was not the forte of the original owners, so a lot has been lost over the years. Disputes were common, statistics weren't kept and the idea of a media guide was laughable.

Numerous pro football leagues had formed over the years, but the NFL was the one to eventually stick and emerge. Only two original franchises, the Decatur Staleys (which became the Chicago Bears) and the Chicago Cardinals (now the Arizona Cardinals), are still around.

A year later, 1921, the Green Bay Acme Packers, joined the league.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's with that disclaimer in mind that we offer an answer. The first Alabama player on record as having played in the league was tackle Ben Hunt, who was with the Toledo Maroons in 1923.

Although the Maroons were considered a surprise team while contending the previous year, they didn't catch anyone by surprise and finished 3-3-2. Their first win of season was 7-0 against the Oorang Indians based out of Marion, Ohio. Coached by Jim Thorpe, they only played road games.

Toledo closed the season with a 28-0 drubbing on Thanksgiving Day at the hands of the champion Canton Bulldogs (11-0-1).

Obviously there were no stats applied to Hunt, who at age 22 was listed as being 5-foot-9, 185 pounds.

Yes, tackle. That wasn't a typo.

Let's just say the game has changed a little over the years.

Here's everyone from the Alabama Crimson Tide who has played in the league, from Ray Abruzzese to Sid Youngelman.

Note: To count on the all-time roster a player had to have been actually active on the roster (the definition has changed over the years, but usually involves playing a game). Practice squads are not part of a team's official roster.

The Bama in the NFL Database

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against the Bills at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) in action during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Najee Harris

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Ryan Kelly

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

Derrick Thomas

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath during the 1969 preseason against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Wide receiver Julio Jones (Alabama) is introduced as the number six overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2011 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (left) poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the New York Jets as the No. 3 pick during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in downtown Nashville.

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

Kenny Stabler and John Madden after winning the Super Bowl

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome (82) catches a 16 yard touchdown pass against Miami Dolphins linebacker Alex Moyer (54) during the 1985 AFC Divisional Playoffs at the Orange Bowl. The Dolphins defeated the Browns 24-21.

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

TravelMation

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams after being selected as the twelfth overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Bama/NFL

NFL: Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Position

By Kristi F. Patrick1 hour ago
Tennessee Titans Running Back Derrick Henry
Bama/NFL

NFL: Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players

By Kristi F. Patrick2 hours ago
Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks
All Things Bama

Alabama CB Eli Ricks Arrested in Mississippi

By Joey Blackwell2 hours ago
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Bama/NFL

NFL: Alabama Crimson Tide Players

By Kristi F. Patrick3 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Ray Perkins talks to his team during the 1986 season.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 2, 2022

By Katie Windham11 hours ago
Mac Jones, New England Patriots quarterback
Bama/NFL

NFL: Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Team

By Kristi F. Patrick19 hours ago
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams after being selected as the twelfth overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Bama/NFL

Five Takeaways from Alabama at the 2022 NFL Draft

By Katie WindhamMay 1, 2022
Crimson Tikes: Alabama The Great
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Alabama The Great

By Anthony SiscoMay 1, 2022