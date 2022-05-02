Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

Which round of the NFL draft has seen the most Alabama selections over the years? One clearly demonstrates the Crimson Tide's domination during the Nick Saban years.

When it comes to developing talent for the next level, Nick Saban remains unchallenged.

Since he arrived at Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide has had 41 players selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

That's an average of 1.3 per NFL team.

The previous record for a coach at one school was Joe Paterno with 33, which was also the most in college football history overall. Saban's up to 46. That number doesn’t include players he recruited and helped developed, but were drafted after he had moved on from either Michigan State or LSU.

Saban's had at least one first-round pick every year since 2008. Alabama's had a first-round selection in each of the past 14 NFL drafts, tied for the longest streak in college football history.

In 2020, Alabama had four first-round selections, which tied the program record joining 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2020 drafts.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Crimson Tide topped that in 2021, with six. Yes, it tied another NFL record. 

You can see how the numbers have accumulated. The Crimson Tide was one selection away in 2019 from having five straight drafts with four first-round picks.

Overall, Alabama has had 79 players selected in the first round of an NFL draft (that figure includes the AFL draft, but not supplemental selections), which is by far the most of any round.

Through 2022, second-round selections were next with 48, followed by 37 fifth-round picks over the years.

During the Saban era, though, Alabama topped 100 draft picks in 2021. Incredibly, just under 40 percent of them had been selected in the first round. 

About the only thing Saban hasn't had in regards to the draft is have the first-overall selection. That might change with Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young both expected to be in the 2023 NFL Draft. 

The Bama in the NFL Database

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against the Bills at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) in action during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Najee Harris

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Ryan Kelly

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

Derrick Thomas

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath during the 1969 preseason against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Wide receiver Julio Jones (Alabama) is introduced as the number six overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2011 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (left) poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the New York Jets as the No. 3 pick during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in downtown Nashville.

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

Kenny Stabler and John Madden after winning the Super Bowl

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome (82) catches a 16 yard touchdown pass against Miami Dolphins linebacker Alex Moyer (54) during the 1985 AFC Divisional Playoffs at the Orange Bowl. The Dolphins defeated the Browns 24-21.

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

TravelMation (Wide)

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

devonta-smith-eagles
Bama/NFL

NFL: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the Draft

By Kristi F. Patrick1 hour ago
Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal on the red carpet at the Fountains of Bellagio before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Bama/NFL

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Which Alabama Player Landed in Best Spot?

By Katie Windham2 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander (37) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles 28-24.
Bama/NFL

NFL: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Team

By Kristi F. Patrick3 hours ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr in action during Super Bowl I at the Los Angeles Coliseum against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bama/NFL

NFL: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players

By Kristi F. Patrick4 hours ago
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams after being selected as the twelfth overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Bama/NFL

NFL: Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Position

By Kristi F. Patrick5 hours ago
Tennessee Titans Running Back Derrick Henry
Bama/NFL

NFL: Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players

By Kristi F. Patrick6 hours ago
Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks
All Things Bama

Alabama CB Eli Ricks Arrested in Mississippi

By Joey Blackwell6 hours ago
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Bama/NFL

NFL: Alabama Crimson Tide Players

By Kristi F. Patrick7 hours ago