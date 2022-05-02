NFL: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

Which round of the NFL draft has seen the most Alabama selections over the years? One clearly demonstrates the Crimson Tide's domination during the Nick Saban years.

When it comes to developing talent for the next level, Nick Saban remains unchallenged.

Since he arrived at Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide has had 41 players selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

That's an average of 1.3 per NFL team.

The previous record for a coach at one school was Joe Paterno with 33, which was also the most in college football history overall. Saban's up to 46. That number doesn’t include players he recruited and helped developed, but were drafted after he had moved on from either Michigan State or LSU.

Saban's had at least one first-round pick every year since 2008. Alabama's had a first-round selection in each of the past 14 NFL drafts, tied for the longest streak in college football history.

In 2020, Alabama had four first-round selections, which tied the program record joining 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2020 drafts.

The Crimson Tide topped that in 2021, with six. Yes, it tied another NFL record.

You can see how the numbers have accumulated. The Crimson Tide was one selection away in 2019 from having five straight drafts with four first-round picks.

Overall, Alabama has had 79 players selected in the first round of an NFL draft (that figure includes the AFL draft, but not supplemental selections), which is by far the most of any round.

Through 2022, second-round selections were next with 48, followed by 37 fifth-round picks over the years.

During the Saban era, though, Alabama topped 100 draft picks in 2021. Incredibly, just under 40 percent of them had been selected in the first round.

About the only thing Saban hasn't had in regards to the draft is have the first-overall selection. That might change with Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young both expected to be in the 2023 NFL Draft.