Washington Moving Landon Collins (Like It Or Not)

Washington Football Team - um - defender, Landon Collins, has been the focal point of a lot of angst surrounding the team's 2-4 start to the season.

Missed tackles, blown pass coverages, and all around poor defense has been pointed out on a weekly basis, and head coach Ron Rivera had been asked about making a move following almost every game this year.

Ahead of their matchup against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday, a move has been made, and coach Rivera opened up about it, when speaking to media on Wednesday.

"He's a downhill, attacking style of player and we got to make sure we're putting him in position to have success for us," Rivera said of Collins.

Translation: He's moving the veteran from safety, to linebacker.

And Collins doesn't like it.

"If I need to be played there, cool," Collins said when asked about the move. One he denied would be happening during the preseason build up to the year. "Do I like playing linebacker? No. No I don't...but if (I) need to, yeah, I'll do so."

Not exactly the buy-in you want from a veteran player.

But he's not the only one who didn't sound happy about the move, or at the very least the decision to talk about the move, on Thursday.

"I'm not up here to talk about specific players," said WFT defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio when asked about Collins' ability to play closer to the line of scrimmage. "You guys want to get into that, that's something if coach (Rivera) opened that up and talked about that he can...I'm sure you'll be able to visit with him tomorrow."

Regardless of who likes it or doesn't, the move has been made. The trick now is making it work.

And given previous comments from Collins and coaches, if it doesn't, this isn't the last we'll see or hear of disagreements within the football operations side of the Washington Football Team.