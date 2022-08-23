Report: Kenyan Drake to be Released From the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders plan to release running back Kenyan Drake, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

The Raiders will take over Drake's $3.6 million cap hit, but the 28-year-old still got paid $11 million from his two-year contract that was reworked this offseason.

Selected as the 73rd overall pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2016 NFL Draft, Drake suffered a season-ending ankle injury last season. His injuries and the large amount of depth in Miami forced Drake into a role as the Dolphins' fifth-string running back.

After signing with the Raiders in 2021, Drake was mainly a receiving back as he had 30 receptions in 12 games. After the Raiders preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings back on Aug. 14, Drake said that he was getting back on the right track.

"I feel great," Drake said following the game. "Mentally, I feel like I'm getting the plays down the more I'm out there in game reps, practice reps. And then physically, I'm just kind of getting out there and getting hit after my injury. I just feel real confident about the strides I'm taking."

Drake is fully healthy again and could be a capable backup for any team. The six-year NFL veteran can be used as a two-way back.

The former Alabama standout had his best rushing season when he was with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019: 955 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He had his best receiving season with the Miami Dolphins in 2018: 53 receptions for 477 yards and five touchdowns.

Drake expressed his gratitude to the Raiders on his Twitter page.

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position