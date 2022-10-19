Are Things Souring Between Mac Jones and the Patriots? Bama in the NFL Week 7

It's been a frustrating year for former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones, who lost his offensive coordinator when Josh McDaniels became the head coach of the Raiders, a new system was installed that he's clearly not as comfortable executing, and then he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3.

The injury has also caused some friction as the team wanted him to get ankle surgery, the tightrope procedure that can help prevent future injuries. Instead, Jones got a second opinion, which concluded that injury wasn't as bad as feared, and opted against the procedure.

During an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said the rift between the player and team has only grown.

“Initially when he got hurt with the high ankle sprain, it was thought to be a pretty severe high ankle sprain," Breer said. "He’s seen guys go through this, and he thought, ‘I’m going to be better off just rehabbing the injury.’ And there was some level of disagreement there."

Meanwhile, Bailey Zappe has stepped in and played well. Last week against the Browns he completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns to help lead New England’s 38-15 win.

Overall, he's 51 of 70 passes for 596 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. New England is 2-1 with him behind center.

Through three games played, the 24-year-old Jones has completed 66 percent of his passes for 786 yards and two touchdowns, but with five interceptions.

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated isn't ready to suggest that the Patriots are close to making a change even when Jones returns, but he is ready to buy into some of the speculation. He wrote this week that if any coach would stick with Zappe, it's Bill Belichick.

His take:

"Call this historically informed speculation, the kind of hypothesis that is as obvious as any truism in the book of Belichick: He has been largely unfazed by the politics of the quarterback position throughout his career. This was the case when it came to Bernie Kosar, a franchise legend whom he released in Cleveland, and Drew Bledsoe, a franchise legend whom he benched en route to a Super Bowl in New England. Tom Brady’s career trajectory may not have existed with most other franchises, because nearly any other coach would have kowtowed to the pleadings of an owner to start the player on a track for the Hall of Fame instead of the sixth-round draft pick. Most coaches would also be too afraid of losing their jobs to disagree."

Jones appears to be getting close to returning, and was on the sideline for the Browns game. He was listed as questionable to play.

On Tuesday, Patriots quarterbacks coach Joe Judge was vague when asked about a possible timetable for his return. New England has an extra day to get ready to host the Bears on Monday night.

“I think Mac’s getting his job back,” Breer said, “But I do think there’s a little bit of a lesson being taught here. We’re putting a fourth-round rookie out of Western Kentucky out there. Look what happens when he does what we tell him to.”

The Patriots are 3–3 through six weeks, and are well behind the Bills in the AFC East.

So Simple, Yet No One Else Does It

How great of a story is former Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll turning the Giants into contenders with a 5-1 start?

According to Giants Country, one of the keys to his success, and winning over the team, is that he always tells the players if they're active for a game they should expect to play.

Only he really means it.

Last Sunday, every active player minus backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor participated in the win over the Ravens. Even the reserve offensive linemen played, and not just in junk time as 24-20 game went down to the wire.

The coaches have different personnel packages designed for just about every occasion, so the reserves are mixed in and used in certain situations.

It's been a great way for the first-year head coach to get everyone to buy in.

Flying High

Don't look now, but the 1972 Miami Dolphins are starting to pay attention to the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts.

It's been 50 years since the NFL's only team to finish with a perfect record, and every year they pop open some champagne when the last undefeated team takes its first loss.

The Eagles are 6-0 and have a bye this week.

But four of the 1972 Dolphins participated in a virtual conference call on Tuesday as they prepare to be honored at halftime of Sunday night’s game in Miami against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We’re all starting to growl in our beards about it,” Larry Csonka said per Eagles Today.

“You’re glad that there’s one or two teams that are still undefeated when you reach about the sixth or seventh game mark. But then around the 10-game mark, you start to want to see them disappearing faster because you’re very guarded about it. It’s a jealousy thing.”

Also on the call were three other Hall of Famers: quarterback Bob Griese, receiver Paul Warfield, and guard Larry Little. Three Hall of Famers from that team who have passed away are linebacker Nick Buoniconti, center Jim Langer, and head coach Don Shula.

Miami won all 14 regular-season games then went 3-0 in the playoffs to wrap up a 17-0 season. They beat the Browns, and Steelers in the first two rounds of the postseason then topped Washington, 14-7, in the Super Bowl.

Csonka, who was a punishing running back, kind of likes what he sees from the Eagles, though. They remind him a bit of the Dolphins.

“What’s funny about that is when you start out and there’s a new team like Philly that’s showing signs of doing things and you turn your attention to them, it pleased me to see how well-balanced Philly is,” he said. “Everyone is acting surprised, but when you look at what they’re doing and how they control the ball, they’re reminiscent of (us).”

Game of the Week

Steelers at Dolphins: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is slated to return for the Dolphins.

"I felt really good about how he was able to get back on the field," head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday per All Dolphins. "What’s unique about his whole process was that his last really full week of practice was the week of the Buffalo Bills game, because when you have a Thursday night game, you’re walking through. So you’re talking about your last full-speed practice.

"So last week was a big week to get through the protocol, see all the specialists, get all the information and then get him back moving around. So, he responded really well and was his exuberant self. We’ll be excited to see him practice on Wednesday, and I know the team will be as well.”

Matchup of the Week

Patrick Surtain II vs. Garrett Wilson, Broncos at Jets: Not only are they an interesting matchup statistically, as Wilson leads all AFC rookies with 290 receiving yards and, since entering the league in 2021, Surtain is tied for third in the AFC with 19 passes defensed, but because of their fathers. Surtain's dad was an All-Pro cornerback. Wilson is the son of Kenny Wilson, a Davidson College Hall of Fame basketball player who once helped the Wildcats stun Mike Krzyzewski's Duke Blue Devils.

Tide-Bits

• Deionte Thompson was added to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad. The former Crimson Tide safety was the Cardinals’ fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and started six games in his first two seasons while contributing most on special teams. After making Arizona’s 53-man roster again this season, he was waived by the team near the end of September.

• The Ravens formally waived wide receiver Slade Bolden from the injured reserve.

• Speaking of the Ravens, cornerback Marlon Humphrey had an eyebrow-raising tweet following the loss to the Gants: "Insanity: Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. -Albert Einstein." Baltimore has blown double-digit leads in all three of its losses this season.

• Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams has continued to play after suffering a dislocated knee cap two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Steelers running back Najee Harris disclosed to reporters that he had been wearing a steel plate in his cleat to help his recovery from a lisfranc sprain suffered during training camp.

• The really impressive thing about the Steelers' 20-18 victory over the Buccaneers last week was Pittsburgh being without four significant contributors in the secondary, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Levi Wallace (concussion).

Did you notice?

