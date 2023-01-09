Top 5 Bama in the NFL Week 18: Jerry Jeudy Leads the Crimson Tide Products for the Second Time

Week 18 Top 5

1. Jerry Jeudy

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy hauled in 5-of-6 targets for a career-high 154 yards. The 2020 15th overall pick also got involved in the ground game, finishing with 39 yards on just three carries.

2. JK Scott

Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott had the best game of his career on Sunday. Scott had 5 punts for 56, 60 (twice) and 45 yards (55.8 yards per punt). Heading into week 18, his season long was 55 yards.

3. Christian Harris

Texans rookie linebacker Christian Harris led Houston in tackles once again with 10, including two for loss. The third-round pick also recorded a pass-breakup and the first sack of his career. Harris finished the season with the fifth-most tackles for Houston despite only playing in 12 games.

4. Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry touched the ball more than any other player on Tennessee on Saturday night, producing 30 carries for 109 yards and a reception for 19 yards in an eliminating 20-16 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and fellow Crimson Tide product Josh Jacobs made history as the NFL's leading rushers.

5. Najee Harris

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had 23 carries for 84 yards, a rushing touchdown and a 19-yard reception in a 28-14 win against the Cleveland Browns. The 2021 24th overall pick is the first Steeler to reach 1,000 rushing yards in his first two seasons.

Other notable performances

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith caught seven targets for 67 yards. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner's 85 receptions this season are the most by a wide receiver in Eagles franchise history.

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and had two catches for 19 yards. Drake passed Wilbur Jackson for the fifth-most career rushing yards for a former Crimson Tide running back (3,866), per Alabama Pro Updates.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick led Pittsburgh in tackles with 10. The 2018 11th overall pick finished this season second on the team in tackles (96) and first in interceptions (6).

Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace had his fourth interception of the season (second-most on team). The 2018 undrafted free agent finished with the second-most pass-breakups for Pittsburgh.

Kareem Jackson's fumble recovery led to a fourth quarter touchdown, giving the Denver Broncos a two-possession lead (and eventually the win).

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.