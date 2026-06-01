Recap of the First Official Visit Week for Alabama and its Top Targets

The first official visit weekend of the year just wrapped up, and a lot has changed on the recruiting scene since then. Here is everything you need to know about Alabama, including how the Crimson Tide's recruiting weekend went and targets that committed elsewhere.

How did Alabama’s official visits go?

Alabama hosted a ton of top targets on campus, including two five-stars, multiple commits, and many others. The full list of visitors can be seen here.

The Crimson Tide has landed one commitment since the weekend from four-star running back Nigel Newkirk. Newkirk plays at Gainesville High School (Georgia), where current Alabama freshman Xavier Griffin and Jamarian Matthews played with him last season. He chose the Tide over Ohio State, LSU and Michigan. He also canceled all other planned visits this summer to other schools.

Alabama also made waves with four-star Antwan Jackson. The defensive lineman visited Tennessee last week, but it seems like Alabama might be the team to beat in his recruitment.

The biggest visitor was Monshun Sales. The highest-ranked receiver in the country seemed to enjoy his time on campus, posting numerous pictures on his social media. One of the ones that has captured a lot of attention is a post with his whole family in Alabama gear. Sales grew up an Alabama fan and was given the nickname “Bama” as a kid. Indiana and Texas are also right in the mix for Sales.

Other news out of Tuscaloosa includes four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner and his family enjoying their time at Alabama, according to an Instagram story put out by his mom.

What happened with Alabama targets elsewhere?

The biggest news for Alabama comes in Norman, as the Oklahoma Sooners landed a commitment from Alabama target Gabriel Osborne. The four-star defensive back is a huge miss for the Crimson Tide. He was set to visit Tuscaloosa next weekend.

Also, former Alabama commit Nash Johnson committed to Auburn. He decommitted from Alabama back in April, and he picked the Tigers over Tennessee, Miami, and Clemson.

Five-star Xavier Sabb was in Baton Rouge on a visit to LSU. Sabb has two brothers at Alabama, but he is taking his fair share of visits this offseason to other schools, although he remains a top target for Alabama.

The turnaround will be very quick, with another official visit weekend coming up this weekend from players such as Elijah Haven and Trey Martin.

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