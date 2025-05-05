How Alabama Baseball's Vanderbilt Losses Impacted Crimson Tide's D1Baseball Ranking
It's been a while since the Alabama baseball team moved up in the D1Baseball Top 25. An opportunity to do that was squandered by the Crimson Tide with a walk-off Sunday defeat at Vanderbilt that sealed the series for the Commodores.
Alabama (36-12, 13-11 SEC) is now No. 23 in D1Baseball's poll after spending the last two weeks ranked No. 18. Since first entering the poll in early March, Rob Vaughn's team has not fallen out of it, and plays ranked opposition in each of its games this week.
No. 19 Troy awaits at Riddle-Pace Field on Tuesday night. It will be a rematch of a March 5 game at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa during which both schools were ranked. Troy has also not lost a weekend series in 2025.
The Crimson Tide's final home series of the regular season takes place this weekend: a much-anticipated tilt opposite No. 6 Georgia. That series matchup features the return of former Alabama closer Alton Davis II to his old ballpark. It could also play a defining role in whether or not the Crimson Tide hosts an NCAA regional.
There's a lot on the line over the next six days for Alabama, including staying in D1's rankings, as an 0-4 week will all but bounce the Crimson Tide and likely destroy its hosting hopes. This week's poll can be found in full below. Vanderbilt rose from No. 15 to No. 11.
Alabama's five-spot drop can be explained by multiple factors. The Crimson Tide has, for one thing, only won one series in its last five. It also did not have a midweek last week, which was one less opportunity to get in the win column.
1. Texas
2. Florida State
3. LSU
4. North Carolina
5. Oregon
6. Georgia
7. Arkansas
8. Auburn
9. Clemson
10. Oregon State
11. Vanderbilt
12. West Virginia
13. UC Irvine
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Tennessee
16. NC State
17. Oklahoma
18. UCLA
19. Troy
20. Louisville
21. Southern Miss
22. Arizona
23. Alabama
24. Ole Miss
25. USC