How to Watch: No. 17 Alabama Baseball at No. 19 Texas A&M
College baseball has been back to regular season action for close to a month, but in its best league, it's time for conference play. The SEC's teams will play each other starting this weekend.
For No. 17 Alabama (17-1), that means a road trip to Texas (College Station, to be exact) to take on Texas A&M at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies were D1Baseball's preseason No. 1-ranked team but have dealt with a rash of injuries and concurrent struggles. The team is also coming off an offseason where it had to replace former coach Jim Schlossnagle, who left for Texas after finishing as College World Series runner-up with the Aggies last summer.
Texas A&M is 10-6 with a 9-4 record at home in its first season under Michael Earley, winning 14-0 in seven innings against Prairie View A&M on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, Alabama defeated UAB 6-3 at Regions Field.
Some SEC series this season, as with last season, will be played from Thursday to Saturday. That is not the case this weekend; the Crimson Tide and Aggies will play a more traditional Friday to Sunday set.
How to Watch Games One and Two of No. 17 Alabama at No. 19 Texas A&M
The first two games of the series will be available on SEC Network+.
Friday's game starts at 6 p.m. CT, while Saturday is scheduled for a 2 p.m. CT first pitch. As Alabama is on the road, forecasted severe weather in Tuscaloosa on Saturday does not play a factor.
How to Watch Game Three of No. 17 Alabama at No. 19 Texas A&M
The third and final game of the series will be nationally televised on SEC Network. In an uncommon twist for baseball, the Sunday game, which starts at 4 p.m. CT, will begin later than the Saturday game.