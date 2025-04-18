Live Blog: No. 15 Alabama Baseball at No. 9 LSU (Game Two)
The No. 15 Alabama baseball team faces a do-or-die situation in Friday night's game at No. 9 LSU (33-6, 11-5 SEC). If Rob Vaughn's team loses, it will have dropped its last three SEC series in a row.
The Crimson Tide (30-9, 8-8 SEC) was up 5-1 halfway through six innings in Thursday's opener. A series of momentum swings and an LSU power surge led the Tigers to a comeback victory and an advantage in the series.
Crimson Tide left fielder Kade Snell hit two home runs in game one. Catcher Brady Neal, an LSU transfer, and center fielder Richie Bonomolo Jr. added solos of their own.
For the first time in the 2025 season, Riley Quick will get the ball before Zane Adams. Adams is set to start Saturday, Quick goes on Friday. Alabama changed up its rotation due to the short turnaround that comes with starting a weekend series on a Thursday.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT. It will air nationally on ESPN2.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
First Inning:
- Garrett Staton strikes out with the bases loaded, preventing the Crimson Tide from doing any more damage in the top of the first.
- Alabama scores first again. After Bryce Fowler and Justin Lebron hit their way aboard, Kade Snell collects his fifth RBI of the weekend with an RBI groundout, scoring Fowler. Alabama 1, LSU 0.
Pregame:
Alabama's lineup:
1. Bryce Fowler, right field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Richie Bonomolo Jr.,
5. Will Hodo, first base
6. Jason Torres, third base
7. Garrett Staton, designated hitter
8. Brady Neal, catcher
9. Brennen Norton, second base
P: Riley Quick (RHP)
LSU's lineup:
1. Derek Curiel, left field
2. Daniel Dickinson, second base
3. Jared Jones, first base
4. Steven Milam, shortstop
5. Ethan Frey, designated hitter
6. Josh Pearson, right field
7. Michael Braswell III, third base
8. Cade Arrambide, catcher
9. Chris Stanfield, center field
P: Anthony Eyanson (RHP)