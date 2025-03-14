No. 17 Alabama Baseball at No. 19 Texas A&M Initial Availability Report
The No. 17 Alabama baseball team takes on No. 19 Texas A&M in a three-game series this weekend, both teams' first time this season facing off against SEC competition.
The Crimson Tide (17-1) enjoyed a successful run through the nonconference portion of its schedule in the program's second season under Rob Vaughn. The Aggies (10-6) had a coaching change in the offseason and have been dealing with a number of key injuries.
First-year Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley will lead his troops into battle coming off a win, same as Alabama; both teams were victorious on Tuesday.
The initial availability report was released on Thursday, and the Aggies will be the side worse off for it from a numbers standpoint. For example, Texas A&M star Gavin Grahovac has been sidelined for the season due to a shoulder injury.
Alabama infielder Garrett Staton, a Samford transfer, had surgery for a broken finger after the team's fourth game of the season. He's been out since and is listed as such on the initial report. Crimson Tide relief pitcher Aidan Moza, who threw on Tuesday against UAB, is listed as probable.
Moza didn't record an out in his showing, a game his team won 6-3. The hope for Alabama is to have Staton back at some point in league play.
The full availability report for Alabama at Texas A&M this weekend is listed below.
Alabama:
- Garrett Staton (INF)- Out
- Aidan Moza (RHP)- Probable
Texas A&M:
- Gavin Grahovac (INF/OF)- Out
- Caden Sorrell (OF)- Out
- Shane Sdao (LHP)- Out
- Josh Stewart (RHP)- Doubtful
- Wyatt Henseler (INF)- Probable
- Brad Rudis (RHP)- Probable