Shortstop Justin Lebron 'Changed the Trajectory of Alabama Baseball'

OMAHA, Neb. — Alabama baseball's magical 2026 season comes to an end as the Crimson Tide went 0-2 in the program's first appearance in the College World Series in 27 years. The program took a massive step under head coach Rob Vaughn, but it wouldn't have been possible without superstar shortstop Justin Lebron.

Lebron chose to remain committed to the Crimson Tide as Vaughn was hired before his freshman year. The junior started 179 games over three seasons, becoming the first face of the Vaughn era in Tuscaloosa.

"I told Bronny at the end of this thing -- phew, I told myself I wasn't going to do this -- that guy making a decision to stay when nobody else in college baseball would have is what's changed the trajectory of Alabama baseball, both for the short term and the long term," Vaughn said. "So his family, his brother, man, I gave his brother the biggest hug afterwards. What a special kid."

The shortstop batted .313, hit 45 home runs, and tallied 158 RBIs with 69 stolen bases over three seasons as he developed into one of the most dangerous players in the Southeastern Conference. His efforts earned him numerous individual accolades, landing on the Freshman All-SEC Team and First Team All-SEC in 2024, ABCA/Rawlings Second Team All-American in 2025, and ABCA/Rawlings All-Southeast Region Second Team in 2026, to name a few.

Lebron led the Crimson Tide to three consecutive NCAA Tournament berths, contributing to a conference record that improved in each season he played, culminating with a fourth-place finish in the SEC this season.

"Ever since I've been here, I feel like he kind of is the program," third baseman Jason Torres said. "I don't want to say that, but we just all kind of follow his lead. That guy's special -- in practice, in the games, good person, good teammate. I'll miss playing with him,j honestly. He's been making my life real easy on the left side of the infield, too. I don't really have to move much. But, yeah, I'm going to miss that guy."

The shortstop entered the season projected as a first round pick in this season's Major League Baseball draft, with most projections coming between picks No. 5 and the mid-teens. Lebron stands to become Alabama's first top-20 pick in the MLB draft since Joe Vitello went 7th overall in 1991.

He reflected on his relationship with Coach Vaughn after Alabama was eliminated at the College World Series.

"Super grateful," Lebron said. "He pretty much took me in like I was his own son, treated me like I was his own son. I looked up to him like my father, really. Just the fact that he's been there for me when I was at my lowest of lows and just struggling and all that stuff. I'm really grateful for him."

Lebron's on-field prowess speaks for itself as the shortstop's 69 stolen bases rank second all-time in program history, but emphasized his desire was to be known for showing up day-in and day-out and gave his all to his teammates and the program.

"Really, just mainly, just me off the field and how I am as a person," Lebron said. "Baseball day-to-day is hard, so you never really know what you're going to get. But I'm saying me off the field, I hope that people remember me as someone who was super generous and just really loved to help others and was super hard working, things like that, because that's what I am."

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