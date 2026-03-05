Alabama Basketball Adds Third Commit to 2026 Class

Alabama men's basketball has landed a commitment from small forward Jaxon Richardson, per multiple reports.

The 6-foot-6, 205 pounder from Southeastern Prep is ranked as the No. 21 prospect nationally, the No. 7 small forward and the No. 4 player in the state of Florida, per 247 Sports. He's also the No. 27 prospect in On3's rankings and is No. 17 in the ESPN100.

Richardson took his official visit to Alabama on Sept. 13, 2025 and chose the Crimson Tide over Creighton, USC and Ole Miss. UA was one of the first schools to issue him an offer, as the program did so on July 20, 2023.

The McDonald's All-American is the son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, who was in the league for 14 years. He's also the brother of Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson.

Jaxon Richardson joins Tarris Bouie and Qayden Samuels as members of the Crimson Tide's recruiting class.

Bouie, who officially signed with Alabama last November, is the No. 33 prospect on the ESPN 100 list. The 6-foot-6, 170-pound SPIRE Academy standout from Geneva, Ohio, is the 13th-ranked player at his position and the second-best athlete in his state.

Bouie came to Tuscaloosa in early September for his official visit and committed to the Tide later that same month, choosing Alabama over the likes of Georgetown, Marquette, Michigan and many more.

Samuels, who officially visited Alabama last October, chose the Crimson Tide over Georgetown on Wednesday. He also previously received offers from a plethora of schools, including SEC programs Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and Georgia. In addition to the Wildcats, he had offers from other Blue Blood programs such as UConn, North Carolina and Kansas.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound standout from Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Md., is ranked as a consensus 4-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 18 prospect nationally, the No. 6 small forward and the No. 2 recruit in the state, per 247 Sports. He's also the No. 23 prospect in On3's rankings and holds the No. 22 spot in ESPN's list.

“Qayden Samuels is an electric scorer and has proven himself to be one of the best scorers in the country," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said on Jan. 30. "Qayden is a very good athlete, who plays above the rim and makes good plays with the ball in his hands. We are elated to sign one of the most sought-after players in the country.”

2026 Alabama Basketball Commits