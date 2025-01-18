Alabama Basketball at Kentucky Official Injury Report
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Prior to this season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.
That being said, No. 4 Alabama men's basketball will play its fourth and SEC matchup of the regular season on the road against No. 8 Kentucky on Friday at 11 a.m. CT.
For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Friday, Jan. 17
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
- Houston Mallette –– Out
- Derrion Reid –– Questionable
Kentucky Initial Availability Report: Friday, Jan. 17
- Kerr Kriisa –– Out
- Lamont Butler –– Questionable
- Andrew Carr –– Probable
This story will be updated.