Alabama Starter Listed as Doubtful on Availability Report Against Missouri

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That being said, No. 23 Alabama men's basketball will play its seventh SEC matchup of the regular season at home against Missouri on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama's Initial Availability Report (Jan. 26):

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Keitenn Bristow — Out

Amari Allen — Out

Missouri Initial Availability Report (Jan. 26):

Jevon Porter — Out

Alabama head coach Nate Oats did not disclose Allen's injury, but he has missed two games this season during his freshman campaign. After the Tennessee game, Oats said he doesn't expect the injuries for either Aden Holloway, who also didn't play but is not listed on Monday's initial report, or Allen to be long-term as the Tide prepares to face Missouri on Tuesday.

"We need to get healthy, that's apparent," Oats said after Monday's practice. "Holloway was able to practice today, provided there's no setbacks, I anticipate him playing tomorrow. Amari did not practice, so I guess he's doubtful, but we'll see what he feels like in the morning. So that's the injury status."

Holloway's absence was sorely missed, especially on offense in the loss to Tennessee. He trails only Labaron Philon Jr. in scoring at 17.7 points per game. He's also the Tide's best 3-point shooter at 46.2 percent on the season. Alabama made a season-low six 3-pointers against the Volunteers.

Allen averages the Crimson Tide's third-most points (11.7), assists (3.4) and blocks (0.9), the second-most steals (1.1) and the most rebounds (7.8) this season. He was recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week on Jan. 25, following his efforts during the comeback road wins over Mississippi State and Oklahoma. It was the third time that he's taken home the honor this season.

Alabama already has three players out indefinitely: forward Keitenn Bristow, guard Davion Hannah and center Collins Onyejika.

"We can't sit around here waiting to get healthy to play good basketball, we have to play great basketball with who's available to play," Oats said.

Alabama aims for a much-needed win against unranked Mizzou, but it won't be easy. The Crimson Tide had its worst defensive performance of last season in a road loss to the Tigers, and Missouri will be coming off a game where it had an overtime-forcing and a game-winning buzzer-beater against Oklahoma.

Can head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide turn that momentum into its own on Tuesday evening?