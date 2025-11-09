How to Watch No. 15 Alabama Basketball Against No. 1 Purdue
No. 15 Alabama men's basketball will play its third game of the regular season at home against No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night.
This matchup in Tuscaloosa, Ala., will complete the home-and-home series against Purdue, as the Crimson Tide traveled to West Lafayette, Ind., this past season. This was then-No. 2 Alabama's first loss of the 2024-25 season as then-No. 13 Purdue took over late to win 87-78 on November 15.
Guards Labaron Philon and Mark Sears combined for 33 points, but it wasn't enough. The Boilermakers had the lead for a heavy majority of the evening and Alabama couldn’t maintain its couple of leads in the second half due to a massive 13-0 run by Purdue.
2025 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region 4-seed Purdue's season ended at the hands of 1-seed Houston 62-60 via a last-second conversion off an inbound pass. The Boilermakers finished 24-12 (13-7 Big Ten) and were the No. 14 team in the final AP Top 25 and the No. 12 program in the last Coaches Poll.
Fast forward to today, and both teams are 2-0. The Boilermakers are the top-ranked team in the country and Alabama most recently beat No. 5 St. John's in Madison Square Garden. The AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll come out on Monday, and this could be a top-10 matchup in Coleman Coliseum.
How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 1 Purdue
Who: No. 1 Purdue (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at No. 15 Alabama (2-0, 0-0 SEC)
What: Alabama's third game of the regular season (second at home)
When: Thursday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m. CT
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
SiriusXM: Channel 81 (Alabama), Channel 196 (Purdue)
Series: Purdue leads 7-3 with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 26, 1976.
Last Meeting: Alabama fell to No. 13 Purdue 87-78 on Nov. 15, 2024, on the road for its first loss of last season. The Boilermakers had the lead for a heavy majority of the game and had a massive run in the second half. Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn (26 points), Consensus First Team All-American Braden Smith (17) and Fletcher Loyer (17)—all of whom are returning for 2025-26—combined for 60 points.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide outlasted No. 5 St. John's 103-96 on Saturday in Madison Square Garden. Alabama guards Labaron Philon Jr (25 points)., Aden Holloway (21) and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (17) scored a combined 67 points. Forward Taylor Bol Bowen was the X-factor, as he finished with 17 points on 6 of 7 from the field, while collecting nine total rebounds (four offensive), two blocks, two steals and an assist.
Last time out, Purdue: The Boilermakers beat Oakland 87-77 at home on Friday. 2024-25 Consensus First Team All-American guard Braden Smith scored 20 points, while dishing nine assists and grabbing seven rebounds. Purdue had five other players score between 11 and 15 points, including center Oscar Cluff, who also logged nine rebounds and four blocks.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (23.5 of 63.3 FG%)
- Rebounds: Amari Allen (8.5, including 1.5 offensive)
- Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.5 with 2.5 turnovers)
Purdue Stat Leaders
- Points: Fletcher Loyer (22.5 on 59.1 FG%)
- Rebounds: Oscar Cluff (9.5, including 5.5 offensive)
- Assists: Braden Smith (10.0 with 2.0 turnovers)