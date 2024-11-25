Alabama Basketball Guard Labaron Philon Named SEC Freshman of the Week
Alabama basketball added a total of eight freshmen and transfers this offseason, but it's getting difficult to argue that Labaron Philon isn't the biggest standout among the new members of the Crimson Tide.
He's been an impact player on both sides of the ball in each of Alabama's first five games of the young season. But his 16 points on 7-of-13 from the field, seven rebounds, a team-high nine assists, two steals and a block in the Tide's 100-87 victory over then-No. 25 Illinois earned him the SEC Freshman of the Week honor on Monday.
"Philon showed why he's a pro and moving up everybody's draft board," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said during his postgame press conference. "That's a bad boy right there."
The Crimson Tide scored 100 points last Wednesday night but Preseason All-American point guard Mark Sears shockingly didn’t add any to the total. Additionally, Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi had six points in just 15 minutes of action due to foul trouble—an area he’s struggled in lately.
Alabama's renowned depth was on full display against the Fighting Illini and Philon's aforementioned numbers helped lead the then-No. 8 Crimson Tide to a relatively comfortable and high-scoring win over another ranked program.
Alabama head coach Nate Oats said in his press conference prior to the game that he's already hearing from NBA scouts about his freshman sensation. Philon is third on the team in scoring through five games and added a Hard Hat award for his blue-collar efforts against the Fighting Illini. Philon credited preparation and a calm mindset for his quick start to the current year.
"Really just being in the moment," Philon said during the postgame press conference. "As a young guy, you probably get nervous or a lot of butterflies. I just try to stay calm in every moment and confident. Once you get in the gym, once you get on the court it's all confidence then."
The only other weekly honor was awarded to Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier who was named the SEC Player of the Week after dominant performances in wins over Virginia and then-No. 13 Baylor.