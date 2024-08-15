No. 1 Overall Basketball Recruit Sets Official Visit Date for Alabama
As college basketball recruiting season begins to unfold, big developments came out on Thursday as AJ Dybantsa, the nation's No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, listed Alabama among the schools he's set official visits for, per ESPN's Paul Biancardi.
Here's the schedule:
- Kansas State: August 30-1
- Kansas: September 6-8
- UNC: September 20-22
- Alabama: September 27-29
- Baylor: October 4-6
- BYU: October 11-13
Each of these schools, plus Auburn, which Dybantsa's already taken an official visit for, were included in his top-7 list from Aug. 2.
Dybantsa chose quite the weekend to come to Tuscaloosa, Ala., as the Crimson Tide football team will face Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 28. As of right now, this is an inter-top-5 matchup as the Bulldogs were ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation in Monday's release of the Preseason AP Poll while Alabama landed at the No. 5 spot. It's pretty safe to say that this will be the best football regular season environment that Dybantsa will be in, assuming he goes to the game.
Dybantsa is not only considered to be the top overall player in the rising senior class, but he's also regarded by many draft analysts to be the best current NBA prospect. He's a 6-foot-9, 200-pound small forward who's incredibly skilled as a scorer and boasts a wingspan of over 7-feet.
Dybantsa recently announced he will be transferring to Utah Prep for his senior year. Last season, Dybantsa played at Prolific Prep in California.
After revealing his top-7, Biancardi sat down with Dybantsa and the 17-year-old revealed his thoughts on each school, including past experiences with one of Alabama's most esteemed assistants.
"I was coached by [current Alabama assistant coach] Preston Murphy as a freshman when I was with Expressions in the EYBL," Dybantsa said. "We spoke with coach Nate Oats and he feels the Brandon Miller comparisons are real. I watched Miller in college, he has a lot of Paul George in him. He's one of the better young players in the NBA. If Victor Wembanyama wasn't in the draft, Miller could've been the Rookie of the Year and No. 1 pick in 2023. Their play style fits my game."
Alabama is also in the mix for a number of other elite 2025 prospects, including 5-star guards Jasper Johnson and Mikel Brown Jr. The Crimson Tide doesn't have a commit yet in the 2025 class, but Oats and company are coming off a 2024 cycle where they reeled in the No. 2-ranked class in the country, which included multiple 5-stars.