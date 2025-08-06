Alabama Basketball to Open SEC Slate Against Offseason Transfer
Alabama men's basketball will open its SEC schedule by hosting Kentucky on Saturday, January 3, 2026, SEC associate commissioner Garth Glissman told SiriusXM SEC Radio on Wednesday morning.
The Crimson Tide became the first school since 1979 to beat Kentucky three times in the same season after defeating the Wildcats at home, on the road and during the 2025 SEC Tournament.
But both Alabama and Kentucky will look a bit different for this upcoming season's matchup. Former Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate entered the transfer portal on April 4 following his sophomore year, and committed to the Wildcats three days later.
Dioubate scored a combined 25 points with 21 rebounds in Alabama's three games (all wins) against Kentucky last season. He also led the Crimson Tide in Hard Hat awards this past season, which is given after every game to the player who scores the most blue-collar points.
According to Alabama head coach Nate Oats, the Crimson Tide's top bench frontcourt member was the only player in Division I who had 110 rebounds in less than 310 minutes earlier in the season. But now, Dioubate will be on the other side as he'll return to Coleman Coliseum in a few months.
The SEC also revealed on Wednesday morning that Alabama will host Auburn on March 7. The Iron Bowl of Basketball will be the Tide's final game of the regular season and it'll be on Senior Day in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama went head-to-head with Auburn in the rivalry's first-ever 1-vs.-2 matchup last season, but the Tigers outlasted the Crimson Tide on the road. Nevertheless, former Alabama guard Mark Sears spoiled Auburn's Senior Day with a buzzer-beating floater.
Numerous players who have competed in the Alabama-Auburn rivalry finished their collegiate eligibility this offseason, including the aforementioned Sears, Alabama forward Grant Nelson, Auburn forward Johni Broome and more.
2024-25 freshmen guards Labaron Philon and Tahaad Pettiford both declared for the 2025 NBA Draft but later withdrew to raise their stocks as sophomores. This will likely be the headlining battle next season.
The rest of Alabama's SEC schedule will be announced later today. Here's a look at the Crimson Tide's home and away opponents, along with their respective 2025 records against the conference.
Home:
- Arkansas (8-10)
- March 7: Auburn (15-3)
- January 3: Kentucky (10-8)
- Mississippi State (8-10)
- Missouri (10-8)
- South Carolina (2-16)
- Tennessee (12-6)
- Texas (6-12)
- Texas A&M (11-7)
Away
- Auburn (15-3)
- Florida (14-4)
- Georgia (8-10)
- LSU (3-15)
- Mississippi State (8-10)
- Oklahoma (6-12)
- Ole Miss (10-8)
- Tennessee (12-6)
- Vanderbilt (8-10)