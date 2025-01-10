Bama Central

Crimson Tide Players Land All-Pro Honors: Bama In NFL, Wild-Card Playoff Tracker

How to keep track and watch former Alabama players with the Ultimate Bama in the NFL database.

Christopher Walsh, Kristi F. Patrick

Dec 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) gestures after a play in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High.
Dec 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) gestures after a play in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024 Associated Press All-Pro Team was announced on Friday, and the Alabama Crimson Tide was well represented by its former players.

All-Pro selection is different from the Pro Bowl as the voting is for the best player at each position. The distinction is for life for first-team selections.

Although there were two unanimous selections (Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson), Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II just missed with 49 votes out of the 50 voters, while Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was next closest with 48.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry received the two first-place votes that didn’t go to Barkley. Consequently, he was a second-team selection (the 2015 Heisman Trophyw inner was a 2020 All-Pro when he topped 2,000 rushing yards).

Three of the five first-team defensive backs were from Alabama.

“That’s a huge honor,” Surtain told the AP. “That’s one of the accolades I definitely had goals for.”

It's the second time Surtain has been named All-Pro (2022). Meanwhile, Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens was the choice at slot cornerback, his second time landing the honor (2019), and Packers safety Xavier McKinney was one of two players named at safety. Humphrey had 44 first-place votes at his position,

2024 NFL All-Pro Team

First team
Offense
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Ravens; Running Back: Saquon Barkley, Eagles; Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Ravens; Tight End: Brock Bowers, Raiders; Wide Receivers: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals; Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions; Left Tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers; Left Guard: Joe Thuney, Chiefs; Center: Creed Humphrey, Chiefs; Right Guard: Quinn Meinerz, Broncos; Right Tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit
Defense
Edge Rushers: Myles Garrett, Browns; Trey Hendrickson, Bengals Interior Linemen: Cameron Heyward, Steelers; Chris Jones, Chiefs Linebackers: Zack Baun, Eagles; Fred Warner, 49ers; Roquan Smith, Ravens; Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Broncos; Derek Stingley Jr., Texans; Slot cornerback: Marlon Humphrey, Ravens; Safeties: Kerby Joseph, Lions; Xavier McKinney, Packers
Special teams
Place-kicker: Chris Boswell, Steelers Punter: Jack Fox, Lions Kick Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys Punt Returner: Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos Special Teamer: Brenden Schooler, Patriots Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola, Vikings

Second team
Offense
Quarterback: Josh Allen, Bills; Running Back: Derrick Henry, Ravens; Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers; Tight End: George Kittle, 49ers; Wide Receivers: Terry McLaurin, Commanders; CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys; A.J. Brown, Eagles Left Tackle: Jordan Mailata, Eagles Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Colts Center: Frank Ragnow, Lions Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom, Falcons Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Eagles

Defense 
Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; *-Nik Bonitto, Denver, *-Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota; Interior Linemen — Zach Allen, Denver; Jalen Carter, Philadelphia; Linebackers — Frankie Luvu, Washington; Bobby Wagner, Washington; Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis; Cornerbacks — Trent McDuffie, Kansas City; Christian Gonzalez, New England; Slot cornerback — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Budda Baker, Arizona

Special teams
Placekicker — Brandon Aubrey, Dallas;; Punter — Logan Cooke, Jacksonville; Kick Returner — Austin Ekeler, Washington; Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit; Special Teamer — J.T. Gray, New Orleans;; Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville;

(*)-tied for second-team spot

NFL Week 18 Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Wild-Card Weekend Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.

In case you want to see last week's statistics: Bama in the NFL Week 18 Tracker.

The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database

Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
Contracts, Status of Former Crimson Tide Players
All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Crimson Tide's Impact in NFL Nothing Short of Immense

Jahmyr Gibbs follows in footsteps of Henry, Shaun Alexander

Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month, becoming the third former Crimson Tide running back to win the honor, joining three-time winner Henry and Shaun Alexander (Nov. 2005). The only Lions running back to previously win the award was Barry Sanders.

Gibbs led the NFL with nine scrimmage touchdowns (six rushing, three receiving), topped the NFC in scrimmage yards per game (134.8), ranked first among running backs in receiving yards (235), and was fifth in the NFL in scrimmage yards (674) during five games in December and January.

Gibbs was aslo named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after notching 170 scrimmage yards (139 rushing, 31 receiving) and a league-high four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) during Detroit’s 31-9 victory over Minnesota to clinch the NFC North Division title and the top seeding in the NFC playoffs.

How To Watch NFL Wild-Card Weekend

All times CT
Saturday's Games
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime
Sunday's Games
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, noon, CBS
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles, 3:30 p.m., Fox
Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m., NBC
Monday's Game
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams, 7 p.m., ESPN/ABC

This story will be updated

