BamaCentral Courtside After Alabama's Loss to Michigan in Sweet 16
In this story:
CHICAGO — Alabama basketball's 2025-26 season has come to an end following the 90-77 loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Friday night.
This was Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats' fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance. The only other teams that have reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament that many times in a row are Houston and Tennessee.
Alabama finishes the season with a 25-10 record. It met expectations, as it started the regular season as the No. 15 team in the AP Top 25, and through a rollercoaster in the rankings, it finished the regular season at that same spot.
"First off, have to give Michigan a lot of credit," Alabama head coach Nare Oats said after the game. "There's a reason they're a 1 seed. They're big, strong, athletic, physical. I thought our guys did a great job to be up two. Did a great job closing the first half.
"But you know, the start of that second half wasn't what we were looking for and they kind of imposed their will on us to start the second half.
"Give Coach May and their players a lot of credit, but I'll say this: these guys that I coach have been one of the more enjoyable groups I've ever coached in my life. We had no locker room issues, no -- it's tough. Talking about attitudes, these guys did a great job controlling that."
Here's a look at BamaCentral's interviews from Alabama's players, press conferences from Oats and Michigan and also links to some of today's biggest stories!
Stories You Have to Read:
Alabama Basketball's Season Ends After 1-Seed Michigan Second-Half Explosion
What Labaron Philon, Amari Allen Said About Their Futures After Sweet 16 Loss
What Labaron Philon Jr. Meant to Alabama Basketball This Season
Amari Allen Shoulders the Blame For Alabama's Sweet 16 Loss to Michigan
Nate Oats on Roster Construction: 'We Got to Get Bigger'
Alabama's Season-Long Weaknesses Exposed in Sweet 16 Loss to Michigan
Interviews:
Nate Oats and Alabama players Labaron Philon Jr., Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Houston Mallette
Dusty May and Michigan players Roddy Gayle Jr., Trey McKenney and Yaxel Lendeborg
Alabama's exit into the offseason
Alabama forward Amari Allen
Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr.
Alabama guard Houston Mallette
Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen
Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr.
Alabama forward London Jemison
Alabama guard Jalil Bethea
Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver