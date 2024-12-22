Bama Central

BamaCentral Courtside: Alabama 81, Kent State 54

The Crimson Tide stayed unbeaten at home after a challenging offensive performance against the Golden Flashes.

Joe Gaither

Dec 22, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) works against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Jalen Sullinger (13) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) works against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Jalen Sullinger (13) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 6 Alabama basketball program stayed unbeaten at home by defeating Kent State 81-54. The Crimson Tide overcame poor shooting and turnovers by defending and rebounding at an elite level to ensure the home holiday crowd went home happy.

Alabama struggled from beyond the arc, making just one in the first half and only nine total for the game on 35 attempts. Guard Aden Holloway did the most damage from deep making three-of-eight, but his three makes all came in the game's final 6:30 minutes. Holloway finished second on the team in scoring with 13 points while adding three rebounds and three steals.

Alabama did play well on the defensive end, something Nate Oats emphasized after giving up 90 points to North Dakota last week. The Crimson Tide held the Golden Flashes to 54 points and .73 points per possession while forcing 11 turnovers and holding Kent State to 28-percent from the floor.

The Crimson Tide has one more opportunity to clean up issues before SEC play begins. Next week Alabama plays host to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. CT.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Joe Gaither and Hunter De Siver share their final thoughts and takeaways after the Crimson Tide's victory over Kent State in Alabama's penultimate non-conference matchup.

