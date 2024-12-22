Bama Central

Report: Alabama to be Without Starting LT Kadyn Proctor for ReliaQuest Bowl

Proctor has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer greets offensive linenam Kadyn Proctor (74) prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Alabama will be missing a starter along the offensive line for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan. Kadyn Proctor will be out with a shoulder injury according to a report by Tide Illustrated.

Proctor was supposed to step right back into his starting left tackle role to start the season after transferring back in from Iowa, but he missed the first two games of the season with the shoulder injury. He went on to start the remaining 10 games.

The 6-7, 369-pound offensive lineman started as a true freshman at left tackle last season and continued at the position this season. Elijah Pritchett and Wilkin Formby battled for the right tackle spot all throughout fall camp and the season, and so one of them will likely start at right tackle while the other fills in for Proctor at left against Michigan.

The Crimson Tide will take on the Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

