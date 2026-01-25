BamaCentral Courtside From Alabama's Home Loss to Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 17 Alabama men's basketball fell to Tennessee 79-73 at home on Saturday night.

It was the Crimson Tide's second consecutive loss at home after two straight comeback road victories last week against Mississippi State and Oklahoma. Alabama now descends to 3-3 in SEC play, which ranks ninth in the conference.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats has thrived against the SEC throughout his tenure, but the same could not be said when facing the Volunteers. Saturday night's defeat brought Alabama's losing streak against Tennessee to five games. It's the first time that the Tide has dropped this many game to the Vols since 1968-72, as the last win over them was Dec. 29, 2021.

This may have been the most anticipated game for Alabama this season, and it wasn't because the Tide was facing one of its main rivals.

Former Alabama Tide center Charles Bediako sued the NCAA earlier this week with hopes of gaining collegiate eligibility, and after being granted a temporary restraining order by a Tuscaloosa judge, he was made available to play for Alabama against the Vols and will come off the bench tonight. However, this is a 10-day restraining order, as a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27.

Bediako has become the center of the college basketball world over the last week, as numerous coaches and media outlets have spread this story and sparked debates. It's uncertain at this time how long Bediako will be on the floor, but it is certain that all eyes will be on him when the ball is in his hands on Saturday night in Coleman Coliseum.

Everytime Bediako touched the ball or checked into the game, Alabama fans erupted with excitement for someone that was playing in the NBA G League just a week ago. Bediako put together a really solid outing: 13 points (5 of 6 shooting), three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 25 minutes.

But Bediako was a member of an Alabama team that was shorthanded tonight, as he was one of eight scholarship players available. Starters Aden Holloway and Amari Allen both sat this game out, as they each sustained injuries against Oklahoma last Saturday. That said, Oats said after the game that "neither one of them are supposed to be considered long-term."

Alabama led 39-36 at halftime, and while the Crimson Tide held its own without Holloway and Allen, Tennessee started extremely strong in the second half. Volunteers Nate Ament (29 points) and Ja'Kobi Gillespie (24) were mainly responsible for this, as they combined for 53 of Tennessee's 79 points (67.1 percent)

Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Katie Windham and Hunter De Siver provide thoughts and takeaways from the Alabama men's basketball team's 79-73 home loss against Tennessee on Saturday night.

Check us Out On:

Read More: