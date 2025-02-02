BamaCentral Courtside: No. 4 Alabama Basketball 90, Georgia 69
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats wanted his team to perform with more energy than it had shown in recent home games, and the No. 4 Crimson Tide was up to that challenge against Georgia on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum.
The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 90-69 thanks to the scoring efforts of five players who ended up in double figures, including guard Mark Sears with 20 points after needing some time to get ramped up and forward Grant Nelson, who posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Also among standout performers was freshman Aiden Sherrell, who played 20 minutes and scored a career-high 12 points.
Star Georgia freshman Asa Newell, who's been the primary scorer and paint threat on his team, was a point of emphasis going into this game. He scored 16 and recorded seven boards, but only one other visiting player scored 10 points or more and those efforts just weren't enough. Georgia as a team shot 36% from the field.
Alabama still has just one loss in conference play, aiming to maintain its place at or near the top of the conference standings. Every game counts in this respect during league play, and in spite of Georgia's recent struggles, Mike White's squad is a quality basketball team.
