Brandon Miller to Miss Rest of NBA Season With Wrist Injury
Former Alabama and current Charlotte Hornets standout guard/forward Brandon Miller will be out for the remainder of the regular season due to a wrist injury, per a team press release.
"The Charlotte Hornets announced today guard Brandon Miller underwent surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist," the press release said. "The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Miller will miss the remainder of the season and updates on his status will be provided as appropriate."
Miller finishes his second NBA season averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 27 games this season, and he connected on 3.9 3-pointers per game, the fifth-most in the league.
The second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft shined in his rookie campaign as his 17.3 points per game earned him the third-most votes for the prestigious NBA Rookie of the Year award, trailing just San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren. Miller was named to the All-Rookie First Team last season, in addition to earning three Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors.
Over the summer, he learned from the best when he was a member of the United States Select Team, which practiced against future gold medalist Team USA.
Miller is the highest-drafted Crimson Tide player since the 1995 draft, when forward Antonio McDyess was drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Clippers.
A 5-star recruit headlining a star-studded recruiting class out of high school, Miller was the leader on an all-time Alabama team that won the SEC regular season championship, SEC Tournament championship and made the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament.
The Antioch, Tennessee native averaged 18.8 points per game, leading the SEC, and added 8.2 rebounds while shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc.
Miller's incredible numbers earned him a plethora of awards and recognitions by season's end, including First Team All-SEC, SEC Freshman of the Year, SEC Player of the Year and Second Team All-American status.