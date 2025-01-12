Clifford Omoruyi Returns to Texas A&M Game After Lower Leg Injury
The Alabama center was unable to put any pressure on his leg as he went to the locker room early in the second half.
Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi went down with a lower leg injury at the start of the second half against Texas A&M.
Omoruyi was going up for a rebound but appeared to roll his ankle on the way down. He stayed down on the floor for a short time until Alabama head coach Nate Oats and a team trainer helped him up.
However, he was unable to put any pressure on his leg after wrapping his arm around the trainers shoulder, as he hobbled to the locker room.
Prior to the injury, Omoruyi had four points, six rebounds and a block in nine minutes of time on the floor.
Fortunately, Omoruyi returned to the game less than 10 minutes after the incident.
