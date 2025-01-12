Bama Central

Clifford Omoruyi Returns to Texas A&M Game After Lower Leg Injury

The Alabama center was unable to put any pressure on his leg as he went to the locker room early in the second half.

Hunter De Siver

Jan 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) sits on the court after sustaining an injury against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) sits on the court after sustaining an injury against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi went down with a lower leg injury at the start of the second half against Texas A&M.

Omoruyi was going up for a rebound but appeared to roll his ankle on the way down. He stayed down on the floor for a short time until Alabama head coach Nate Oats and a team trainer helped him up.

However, he was unable to put any pressure on his leg after wrapping his arm around the trainers shoulder, as he hobbled to the locker room.

Prior to the injury, Omoruyi had four points, six rebounds and a block in nine minutes of time on the floor.

Fortunately, Omoruyi returned to the game less than 10 minutes after the incident.

Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/Basketball