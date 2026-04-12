Former Alabama Guard Jalil Bethea Announces Transfer Destination

Former Alabama guard Jalil Bethea is transferring to Pittsburgh, per his Instagram. Bethea is returning to his home state, as he grew up in Philadelphia.

Bethea announced on April 7 that he'd be entering the transfer portal, and it only took him five days to find a new home. He is one of three members of the Crimson Tide's 2025-26 roster to enter the transfer portal, joining forwards Taylor Bol Bowen and Aiden Sherrell.

Bethea saw time in 26 games (no starts) during his sophomore campaign in Tuscaloosa. That said, he played just eight minutes per game, which resulted in averages of 3.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks. He shot 37.5 percent from the field, including a 31.4 percent clip from downtown.

There were a handful of games where he never even saw the floor. Head coach Nate Oats' reasoning each time was related to Bethea's defense and turnover issues.

"I've liked Bethea," Oats said on Feb. 24. "One, his attitude's been unbelievably great for a kid who's got the rep he's got, the expectations that were put on him, and part of the reason he's struggled a little bit is he was out all summer with the broken foot and the fall he missed a lot, couldn't play at the beginning of the year.

"So, a lot of the stuff he needed to work on, decision-making in traffic, having the ball in his hands, knowing when to pass, when to shoot, when to get to two feet, when to play off one, all that stuff. All the decision-making, he missed so many reps in the offseason, that's what we do.

"We play in the flow, we play aggressive, downhill, fast, multiple handlers. You've got to be able to make decisions and not turn the ball over and make the right reads. He missed a lot of that. So those are the biggest things he's got to continue to get better at."

The former McDonald's All-American transferred to Alabama last offseason after spending his freshman year at Miami. He played 18.1 minutes per game (16 starts) with the Hurricanes and averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

No Alabama player has officially announced his return for 2026-27 just yet, but should all of the remaining guards stay, the Crimson Tide would have three true backcourt players: Aden Holloway, Davion Hannah and Preston Murphy Jr. That said, all three of UA's 2026 commits are 6-foot-5 wings and should be able to act as guards.

The transfer portal opened on April 7, the day after the National Championship, and will close on April 21. BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.

For those eyeing the next level, the NCAA’s early entry withdrawal deadline for the 2026 NBA Draft is May 27 at 10:59 p.m. CT.

Alabama Players Who Could Still Return, Transfer or Enter NBA Draft

G Aden Holloway (would be a senior)

G Davion Hannah (would be a sophomore *pending redshirt*)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (would be a senior)

F Amari Allen (would be a sophomore)

F London Jemison (would be a sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (would be a junior *pending redshirt*)

C Collins Onyejiaka (would be a sophomore *pending redshirt*)

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