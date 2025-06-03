How Labaron Philon's Return Impacted Various Way-Too-Early Top 25 Lists
Alabama men's basketball closed last season with a 28-9 (13-5 SEC) record, and following a loss to Duke in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, the Crimson Tide finished 2024-25 as the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.
But at the start of the offseason, Alabama's ranking in numerous way-too-early top 25 lists was either toward the bottom or not included at all. Nevertheless, this was at a time when Crimson Tide freshman phenom guard Labaron Philon was expected to go to the 2025 NBA Draft, as he declared for it on April 28.
He went through workouts and drills at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine in May and re-confirmed his commitment to the draft at the combine. However, just minutes before the withdrawal deadline on May 28, Philon changed his mind and announced his return to Alabama.
Plenty of other highly touted prospects returned to their respective schools as well, and it made an impact in various way-too-early top 25s following the withdrawal deadline. The Field of 68's Matt Miller compiled the way-too-early rankings of six media outlets on Tuesday morning––here's where the Crimson Tide lands in each of them.
Note: Not every outlet gave an explanation for its placement of Alabama.
Field of 68: No. 15
Previous ranking: No. 14
ESPN: No. 17
Previous ranking: 24
What ESPN's Jeff Borzello said:
"Alabama was one of the big winners of the withdrawal deadline, with Labaron Philon making a late decision to remove his name from the draft and return to Tuscaloosa. The talented guard told reporters at the combine that he had closed the door on going back to college. But Nate Oats was on the hunt for a playmaker on the perimeter and now has Philon back in the fold.
"Philon is part of a talented perimeter group that includes returnees Aden Holloway and a healthy Latrell Wrightsell Jr., while former five-star recruit Jalil Bethea will look to bounce back after transferring from Miami.
"The frontcourt will likely have to rely on portal additions, namely Bucknell transfer Noah Williamson, who was named 2024-25 Patriot League Player of the Year, and Florida State transfer Taylor Bol Bowen, a skilled forward and former highly touted recruit. Aiden Sherrell needs to take a step forward, too."
CBS: No. 14
Previous Ranking: No. 24
What CBS Sports' Gary Parrish said:
"This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning three of the top five scorers - specifically Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon - from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Miami transfer Jalil Bethea, Florida State transfer Tayor Bol Bowen, Bucknell transfer Noah Williamson, Tarleton State transfer Keiteen Bristow and four-star freshmen London Jemison, Davion Hannah and Amari Allen."
Sports Illustrated: Unranked
Previous ranking: No. 17
SI's Kevin Sweeney listed Alabama among five teams as "Next Up" one day after the deadline. The previous ranking was made on April 7––before Philon declared and the Tide made several roster moves.
The Athletic: No. 23
Previous ranking: Unranked
What The Athletic's CJ Moore said:
"I had Alabama out of the first version of these rankings, under the assumption Labaron Philon was going to stay in the NBA Draft — he’d previously said he was “all in.” I was underwhelmed by Alabama’s transfer haul, and Nate Oats lost a ton of production off last year’s roster, though he still had shooting. And I might have been onto something, considering Bart Torvik’s ratings have Bama at 38. But I love, love, love Philon, and his reentry into the lineup changes the equation.
"Philon’s presence takes some pressure off Aden Holloway, and his ability to live in the paint should help set up the shooters. Aiden Sherrell needs to make a leap, but he could be dangerous if he makes enough shots to stretch defenses. The other option at the five is Patriot League Player of the Year Noah Williamson, but I think he’s going to have a tough time matching high-major speed and athleticism. Maybe one of Alabama’s freshmen is way better than expected, as Philon was a year ago. Oats probably deserves the benefit of the doubt, but this appears to be a drop-off in talent from his last two rosters."
College Hoops Today: No. 16
Previous Ranking: No. 16
Miller also included a consensus top 25 among these media outlets:
- Houston
- Purdue
- Florida
- UConn
- St. John's
- BYU
- Michigan
- Texas Tech
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Louisville
- UCLA
- Auburn
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Kansas AND Alabama (tied)
- N/A due to tie above
- Gonzaga
- Michigan State
- Tennessee
- Wisconsin
- Creighton
- Oregon