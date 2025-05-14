Labaron Philon Officially Closes Door on Potential Return to Alabama
Former Alabama guard Labaron Philon officially closed the door on a potential return to Alabama, per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello.
"I'm all-in on the draft," Philon told Borzello. "[Alabama] weren’t surprised. They knew it already."
The freshman had already informed Alabama head coach Nate Oats and company of his decision before speaking to Borzello.
Philon became a household name over the course of the season and his three SEC Freshman of the Week honors reflect that. He was given expectations by analysts to be a one-and-done player and enter the 2025 NBA Draft as he's been included in many mock drafts for quite some time. He finished his freshman season averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals per game.
Philon said during his draft announcement that he was "all in" on the process to reach the next stage. On April 28, Philon explained on "The SchuZ Show" that he still is 100 percent focused on the draft "but things could change."
Philon, had until May 28 to either stay in the draft process or withdraw. But he is listed in many mock drafts, most of which have him being selected late in the first round or early in the second––a very good reason to stay in the draft pool.
It's difficult for NBA fans to get an idea for the play style of the 70-plus prospects hoping to hear their name called next month, so analysts often give the players a pro comparison. This typically occurs as the draft gets closer, but Philon revealed a player he likes to emulate his game from in February.
"I usually watch a lot of Westbrook, a lot of great point guards in the NBA and just try to take game from everybody and just put it all in one,” Philon told BamaCentral.
While Philon isn't necessarily a high-flying dunker like Westbrook, the 19-year-old drives to the basket with the intention to hit layups or floaters far more often than pulling up for jump-shots at the top of the key. Philon also took the ball up most possessions while at Alabama and used his speed to open the floor––which helped him dish the eighth-most assists per game last season.
Philon's defense has been mentioned just as frequently as his offense over the past year. Philon was typically assigned to guard the best player of Alabama's 2024-25 opponents. This energy and competitiveness became apparent the second he came to Tuscaloosa as he wanted to guard Consensus First Team All-American Mark Sears in his very first practice.
Alabama still has two spots available for next year's team. Here's a look at the roster, accompanied by each player's position and status.
Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Roster
F Amari Allen (Incoming freshman)
G Jalil Bethea (Miami Transfer)
F Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State transfer)
F Keitenn Bristow (Tarleton State transfer)
G Davion Hannah (Incoming freshman)
G Aden Holloway (Returns as junior)
F London Jemison (Incoming freshman)
G Houston Mallette (Was a medical redshirt)
F Aiden Sherrell (Returns as sophomore)
C Noah Williamson (Bucknell transfer)
G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Was a medical redshirt)