How to Watch Alabama Basketball at Furman in Exhibition
Alabama men's basketball will face Furman on the road in a preseason exhibition on Sunday, Oct. 26.
This is the Crimson Tide's second preseason exhibition as it outlasted Florida State 109-105 on Oct. 16 in Birmingham. Alabama plays a key role in this matchup against Furman as it'll be the inaugural game played in the newly renovated Timmons Arena.
This game will be played one day after Alabama's football team takes on South Carolina on the road. The driving distance between Timmons Arena and Williams-Brice Stadium is under two hours.
"There is a lot of anticipation around the reopening of Timmons Arena, and the opportunity to play a national power like Alabama certainly brings a lot of excitement to the table," Paladin head coach Bob Richey said in a press release on July 23.
"We want fans and the city of Greenville to enjoy a first-class experience at Timmons Arena while helping us create one of the best homecourt advantages in the country. You don't want to miss out on the opportunity to see two great teams compete at a high level, in a brand-new arena, so get your tickets now!"
Who: No. 15 Alabama (0-0 regular season, 0-0 SEC) vs. Furman (0-0 regular season, 0-0 Southern)
What: Alabama's second exhibition of the preseason
When: Sunday, Oct. 26, 2 p.m. CT
Where: Timmons Arena, Greenville, S.C.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
Series: Alabama leads 2-0, with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 19, 2019.
Last meeting: The Crimson Tide defeated the Paladins 83-80 at home on Dec. 15, 2020. Alabama trailed by 10 at halftime but shined in the second half. Crimson Tide forward Herb Jones was the clear-cut leader that day, as he finished with team-highs in points (18), rebounds (12) and blocks (two), while also dishing four assists. Alabama's Jaden Shackelford (13 points), James Rojas (11) and Juwan Gary also finished with double-digit points.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide outlasted Florida State 109-105 on Oct. 16 in an exhibition game at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham. Alabama sophomore guard Labaron Philon had a career-high 28 points on 8 of 12 from the field. Aden Holloway (20 points) and transfers Taylor Bol Bowen (14) and Keitenn Bristow (13) combined for 47 points. Bristow also hauled in six rebounds (three offensive) and two assists in just 19 minutes on the floor.
Last time out, Furman: This will be the Paladins' first contest of the preseason. Furman finished last season with a 25-10 record, including an 11-7 slate in the Southern Conference. The Paladins fell to Wofford in the Southern Tournament Championship and their season ended against North Texas in the first round of the NIT Tournament.