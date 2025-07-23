Bama Central

Alabama Basketball to Face Furman in Preseason Exhibition

This road matchup will be the Crimson Tide's second game before the regular season tips off.

Mar 15, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats cheers after a made basket against the Florida Gators during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Alabama men's basketball will face Furman on the road in a preseason exhibition on Oct. 26, per Furman Athletics.

This will be the Crimson Tide's second preseason exhibition as it'll go head-to-head with Florida State in Birmingham on Oct. 17. Alabama plays a key role in this matchup against Furman as it'll be the inaugural game played in the newly renovated Timmons Arena.

This game will be played one day after Alabama's football team takes on South Carolina on the road. The driving distance between Timmons Arena and Williams-Brice Stadium is under two hours.

"There is a lot of anticipation around the reopening of Timmons Arena, and the opportunity to play a national power like Alabama certainly brings a lot excitement to the table," Paladin head coach Bob Richey said in a press release. "We want fans and the city of Greenville to enjoy a first-class experience at Timmons Arena while helping us create one of the best homecourt advantages in the country. You don't want to miss out on the opportunity to see two great teams compete at a high level, in a brand-new arena, so get your tickets now!"

Alabama and Furman have only met two times, with the first occurring on Nov. 19, 2019. The Crimson Tide won that contest and it also defeated the Paladins 83-80 on Dec. 15, 2020.

Furman finished last season with a 25-10 record, including an 11-7 slate in the Southern Conference. The Paladins fell to Wofford in the Southern Tournament Championship and their season ended against North Texas in the first round of the NIT Tournament.

As previously stated, Furman is Alabama's second opponent of the preseason. Here is the Crimson Tide's current non-conference schedule for the regular season.

