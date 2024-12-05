How to Watch: Creighton at Alabama Basketball
Alabama men's basketball may have shown its true potential on Wednesday night, as it logged its first road victory over the season against Blue Blood North Carolina.
The Crimson Tide's offense was fast and consistent from start to finish, and the defense, which was a big emphasis this offseason, was stout against one of the top offenses in the nation, as the Tar Heels' elite guard trio combined 18 fewer points than their typical night while shooting under 27 percent from the floor.
But now Alabama returns home for the first time in over a month as it'll face Creighton on Dec. 14. The Bluejays and the Tide went down the wire in a showdown last season, meaning this rematch is a must-see event.
How to Watch: No. 10 Alabama vs. Creighton
Who: Creighton (6-3, 0-0 SEC) at No. 10 Alabama (7-2, 0-0 ACC)
When: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: SEC Network
Series vs. Creighton: Alabama trails 3-0 with the first matchup occurring on March 16, 2012.
Last meeting with Creighton: The then-unranked Crimson Tide fell to the then-No. 8 Bluejays 85-82 on the road on Dec. 16, 2023. Preseason All-American point guard Mark Sears led Alabama with 19 points, but forward Grant Nelson and future transfers Nick Pringle and Rylan Griffen also finished in double-figures. However, Trey Alexander, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman each scored at least 19 points to give Creighton the slight edge in a battle that had a largest lead of just seven points.
Last time out, Alabama: Coming back from a loss is rarely an easy task. Coming back from a loss by going on the road and defeating a premier Blue Blood college basketball program in a dominant fashion is something very few teams can do. Enter No. 10 Alabama, who took down No. 20 North Carolina 94-79 during Wednesday night's SEC/ACC Challenge. Sears led the Crimson Tide with 20 points, but guards Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon each put up 15 and frontcourt members Derrion Reid, Grant Nelson and Clifford Omoruyi also tallied 10-plus points.
Last time out, Creighton: Despite a shaky 5-3 start to the young season, the Bluejays pulled off a 76-63 upset win over No. 1 Kansas at home, resulting in a court storm. Pop Isaacs led Creighton with 27 points, including a stellar 6-of-9 clip from downtown, while Kalkbrenner, who led the team in rebounds with 10, and Steven Ashworth, who led the team in assists with six, each put 17 points.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (16.4)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (7.9)
- Assists: Mark Sears (4.0)
Creighton Stat Leaders
- Points: Ryan Kalkbrenner (18.0)
- Rebounds: Ryan Kalkbrenner (8.8)
- Assists: Steven Ashworth (5.6)