Alabama basketball will compete in the third annual Players Era event in Las Vegas this upcoming week.

The Crimson Tide participated in the first two Players Era Festivals and each of them had different formats. This year's event also has alterations as it is expanding to 24 teams, which is split into two separate bracket-play tournaments over the course of two weeks.

Alabama is part of the second session, which is known as the Players Era 16. The Crimson Tide will first face Baylor on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Should Alabama win, it'll go head-to-head with the victor of Gonzaga-Kansas State on Thanksgiving. Should the Tide lose to Baylor, it would play the loser of Gonzaga-Kansas State on the same Nov. 26 date in a consolation bracket.

But if Alabama beats Baylor and the winner of Gonzaga-Kansas State, it'll meet whoever comes out of the other side of their portion of the bracket between Michigan, Creighton, Miami and TCU on Nov. 27. And if Nate Oats and company win once again, it'll play in the championship against the winner on the other side of the bracket.

Here's your viewing guide for Alabama's sixth and seventh game of the 2026-27 season. This story will be updated with Alabama's third and potentially fourth opponent (if the Tide advances to the championship).

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Baylor

Who: No. 16 Alabama (5-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Baylor (4-1, 0-0 Big 12)

When: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 9 p.m. CT

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: 250 (Alabama), 264 (Baylor)

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 5-2 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 11, 1925.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide won 87-78 in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 29, 2022. Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford combined for 39 points, 10 assists and five steals, with the latter also recording nine rebounds. Juwan Gary, JD Davison and Keon Ellis also finished in double figures.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide cruised past Kennesaw State 109-91 at home on Nov. 17. Alabama only won by two in the second half, but a 56-40 lead at the break was more than enough to get the job done. Aden Holloway led UA with 19 points, with Amari Allen, Cole Cloer, Drew Fielder, Jaxon Richardson and Anderson Diaz scoring between 11 and 15 points.

Last Time Out, Baylor: The Bears obliterated Jackson State 104-55 at home on Nov. 18. Brett Decker Jr. went off for 35 points on 10 of 17 from downtown. Elijah Williams was the next highest scorer with 15 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Gonzaga OR Kansas State

Who: No. 16 Alabama (4-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Winner/Loser of No. 22 Gonzaga (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12)/Kansas State (3-2, 0-0 Big 12)

When (if Alabama beats Baylor): Thursday, Nov. 26, 10:30 p.m. CT

When (if Alabama loses to Baylor): Thursday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m. CT

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV (if Alabama beats Baylor): ESPN

TV (if Alabama loses to Baylor): ESPNU

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: TBD

All-Time Series vs. Gonzaga: Gonzaga leads 2-1 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 4, 2021.

All-Time Series vs. Kansas State: It is tied 2-2 with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 16, 1994.

Last Meeting vs. Gonzaga: The Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide 95-85 in the opening round of the 2025 Players Era tournament. Alabama couldn't stop Gonzaga's trio of Graham Ike, Braden Huff and Tyon Grant-Foster, who combined for 60 points and 26 rebounds. Labaron Philon Jr. led Alabama in points (29) and assists (7), but it wasn't enough.

Last Time Out, Gonzaga: The Bulldogs took down Montana State 74-62 at home on Nov. 17. Braden Huff led the way with 21 points and seven rebounds. He didn't lead the team on the glass though, as Massamba Diop and Davis Fogle grabbed nine apiece.

Last Meeting vs. Kansas State: Alabama outlasted the Wildcats 77-74 at home on Jan. 25, 2020. It was one of Kira Lewis Jr.'s best performances, as he finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals. Alabama had four more players score between 10 and 11 points as well.

Last Time Out, Kansas State: The Wildcats were upset by Campbell 80-70 at home on Nov. 20. Kansas State had three players score between 15 and 18 points, but it wasn't enough. After trailing by three points at the break, Campbell outscored the Wildcats 49-36 in the second half.

Players Era 16 Bracket

2026 Players Era 16 Bracket | Obtained from ESPN PR on X/Twitter

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