Live Updates of No. 18 Alabama Basketball at Oklahoma

Alabama basketball is looking to pick up its second straight SEC road win with Saturday's game at Oklahoma while the Sooners are coming off a three-game losing skid.

Nate Oats will be facing two of his former Crimson Tide players in Saturday's matchup with forwards Derrion Reid and Mohamed Wague. Alabama is looking for its first ever win in Norman.

Tipoff is scheduled for noon CT on SEC Network. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.

Pregame

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen was not listed on the pregame availability reports, which means he should be able to play for the Crimson Tide after missing the last game with a hand injury. Oklahoma does not have any players listed on the availability report.

How to watch: Alabama at Oklahoma

Who: No. 18 Alabama (12-5, 2-2 SEC) at Oklahoma (11-6, 1-3 SEC)

What: Alabama's fifth game of SEC Play (third on the road)

When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 12 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 190 (Alabama), Channel 374 (Oklahoma)

Series: Oklahoma leads 7-4, with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 14, 1970.

Last Meeting: Then-No. 5 Alabama ran through then-undefeated No. 12 Oklahoma 107-79 at home in the SEC opener on Jan. 4, 2025. This was the Sooners' first-ever SEC game as a member of the conference. Mark Sears (22 points), Labaron Philon (16), Grant Nelson (12), Derrion Reid (11), Clifford Omoruyi (10), and Aden Holloway (10) each tallied double-figures. Sears and Philon combined for 38 points and 15 assists and Omoruyi and Nelson combined for 22 points and 18 rebounds. Sears and Nelson each recorded double-doubles.

Last time out, Alabama: No. 18 Alabama dominated Mississippi State 97-82 on the road on Jan. 13, but that final score doesn't frame the entire story. The Crimson Tide, which only had eight scholarship players available due to various injuries, found itself trailing 29-15 with less than eight minutes to go in the first half. However, Alabama went on a 21-5 run to close out the half and came out strong out of the break as well. The Tide tallied 82 points in the final 28 minutes, as Labaron Philon and Aiden Sherrell logged career-highs in points with 32 and 22, respectively. Additionally, freshman Amari Allen recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Last time out, Oklahoma: The Sooners fell to No. 19 Florida 96-79 at home on Jan. 13. Oklahoma couldn't get a full-team performance going, as Xzayvier Brown (24 points), Tae Davis (17) and Kirill Elatontsev (17) combined for over 73 percent of its points. Davis led OU in rebounds (8) and assists (4). The Gators had five players score in the double digits, including 40 combined points by returning national champions Thomas Haugh (21) and Rueben Chinyelu (19).

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.3 on 53.2 FG%)

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.4, including 1.9 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.1 with 2.9 turnovers)

Oklahoma Stat Leaders

Points: Nijel Pack (15.7 on 48.0 FG%)

Rebounds: Mohamed Wague (7.2, including 3.2 offensive)

Assists: Xzayvier Brown (3.2 with 1.8 turnovers)

