How to Watch No. 17 Alabama Basketball vs. Mississippi State

No. 17 Alabama basketball will play its 28th game of the regular season, and the 15th of SEC play, on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at home against Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide has won six straight games and is eyeing a seventh tomorrow in Coleman Coliseum. This is the second time that Alabama will face the Bulldogs, as head coach Nate Oats and company took down Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., in January.

Can UA get the job done once again in the fourth-to-last game of the regular season?

How to Watch: No. 17 Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Who: Mississippi State (13-14, 5-9 SEC) at No. 17 Alabama (20-7, 10-4 SEC)

What: Alabama's 15th game of SEC Play (eighth at home)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 25, 8 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 81 (Alabama), Channel 386 (Mississippi State)

Series: Alabama leads 138-77, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 6, 1913. The Crimson Tide is 86-15 at home against the Bulldogs.

Last Meeting: Then-No. 18 Alabama dominated Mississippi State 97-82 on the road on Jan. 13, but that final score doesn't frame the entire story. The Crimson Tide, which only had eight scholarship players available due to various injuries, found itself trailing 29-15 with less than eight minutes to go in the first half. However, Alabama went on a 21-5 run to close out the half and came out strong out of the break as well. The Tide tallied 82 points in the final 28 minutes, as Labaron Philon and Aiden Sherrell logged career-highs in points with 32 and 22, respectively. Additionally, freshman Amari Allen recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Last time out, Alabama: The then-No. 25 Crimson Tide took down LSU 90-83 on the road on Feb. 21, Feb. 18 It was Alabama's sixth consecutive win, and gave head coach Nate Oats his fourth straight season with at least 20 victories. Aden Holloway led the way with 17 points and put up what head coach Nate Oats called the guard's best game "on the defensive end all year." Amari Allen and London Jemison were also big down the stretch as they finished the game with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Aiden Sherrell had 12 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

Last time out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs fell to South Carolina 97-89 on the road on Feb. 21. The Gamecocks held a 7-point lead at halftime, and they were able to neutralize Mississippi State's comeback effort by going bucket-for-bucket. MSU guard Josh Hubbard, who enters the Alabama game second in the SEC in scoring, finished with 13 points on 4 of 20 from the field. Four other Bulldogs finished in double figures, including a 15-point, 10-rebound performance by Quincy Ballard, but it wasn't enough.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.3 on 50.3 FG%) *THIRD IN SEC*

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.6, including 1.7 offensive) *FIFTH IN SEC*

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.0 with 2.7 turnovers) *FOURTH IN SEC*

Mississippi State Stat Leaders

Points: Josh Hubbard (22.0 on 42.1 FG%) *SECOND IN SEC*

Rebounds: Achor Achor (6.6, including 2.3 offensive) *14th IN SEC*

Assists: Josh Hubbard (3.6 with 2.3 turnovers) *12th IN SEC*

Read More: