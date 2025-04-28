Derrion Reid Announces Transfer Destination
Former Alabama forward Derrion Reid is transferring to Oklahoma, per On3's Joe Tipton. Reid initially entered the portal on April 12.
Reid joins an SEC program, meaning he'll face the Crimson Tide at least one time next season. Reid was the final former Alabama player to announce his transfer destination as Naas Cunningham committed to UNLV Jarin Stevenson went back home to North Carolina and Mouhamed Dioubate also stayed in the SEC by picking Kentucky.
The McDonald's All-American dealt with a hamstring injury for a good chunk of the 2024-25 season as the freshman missed 13 total games. Reid aims to utilize his renowned athleticism and defense a bit more ahead of his sophomore year as he averaged 6.0 points in 14 minutes per contest this season.
"Derrion’s one of our best positional size, athletic defenders," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said in February. "And he’s done very good jobs on different guys when he’s been healthy. It would be great to have him. It’s hard not getting the reps, and he’s missed maybe 35, 36 percent of our practice reps this year.
“I think he’s going to be a pro. He came in as a McDonald’s All-American, he’s got all the intangibles as far as tough, great attitude, high IQ, he’s athletic. A lot of the stuff the pros are looking for. We really don’t want to hurt his long-term career by rushing something to win a game or two. We’re trying to do what’s right by him.”
In addition to forward Grant Nelson and center Clifford Omoruyi leaving Alabama due to being out of collegiate eligibility, the Crimson Tide has also lost aforementioned forwards Naas Cunningham, Mouhamed Dioubate and Jarin Stevenson to the transfer portal. However, the Crimson Tide has already brought in two transfers to help down low.
Former Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen transferred to the Crimson Tide on Friday. In 29 games (28 starts) and 25.0 minutes per game this season, Bol Bowen averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds (1.2 offensive) and an impressive 1.5 blocks for the Seminoles.
Former Bucknell center Noah Williamson was the first member on Monday evening––less than 24 hours after his visit to Tuscaloosa. Bol Bowen will be a junior with the Crimson Tide next season. Williamson is the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year as he averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game with the Bison this season.
Alabama's current 2025-26 roster sits at 10 players, meaning there are three spots left.
BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.
2025-26 Roster as of April 28
F Amari Allen (Incoming freshman)
G Jalil Bethea (Miami transfer)
F Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State transfer)
G Davion Hannah (Incoming freshman)
G Aden Holloway (Returns as a junior)
F London Jemison (Incoming freshman)
G Houston Mallette (Was a medical redshirt)
F Aiden Sherrell (Returns as a sophomore)
C Noah Williamson (Bucknell transfer)
G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Was a medical redshirt)