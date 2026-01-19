Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Beating Mississippi State, Oklahoma

After 10 weeks into the regular season, Alabama men's basketball entered its road matchups against Mississippi State and Oklahoma as the No. 18 team in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide came into this past week with back-to-back losses, and another would diminish Alabama's status in the SEC. However, head coach Nate Oats and company came through in untraditional ways, as despite being down by double digits in each game, UA defeated the Bulldogs 97-82 on Jan. 13 and also beat the Sooners 83-81 on Jan. 17.

These comeback victories moved Alabama up to No. 17 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll on Monday.

AP Top 25

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Arizona (61), 18-0, 1525 UConn, 18-1, 1419 Michigan, 16-1, 1377 Purdue, 17-1, 1318 Duke, 17-1, 1296 Houston, 17-1, 1217 Nebraska, 18-0, 1207 Gonzaga, 19-1, 1103 Iowa State, 16-2, 1001 Michigan State, 16-2, 998 Illinois, 15-3, 893 Texas Tech, 14-4, 805 BYU, 16-2, 791 Virginia, 16-2, 713 Vanderbilt, 16-2, 656 Florida, 13-5, 651 Alabama, 13-5, 571 Clemson, 16-3, 449 Kansas, 13-5, 305 Arkansas, 13-5, 298 Georgia, 15-3, 263 North Carolina, 14-4, 220 Louisville, 13-5, 195 Saint Louis, 17-1, 187 Miami (Ohio), 19-0, 99

Others Receiving Votes: Wisconsin 64, St. John's 64, Iowa 30, Kentucky 27, Tennessee 20, Utah St. 15, UCF 14, Miami 10, George Mason 10, Saint Mary's 5, SMU 3, Villanova 3, Texas A&M 2, NC State 1.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Arizona (31), 18-0, 775 Michigan, 16-1, 710 UConn, 18-1, 693 Purdue, 17-1, 665 Duke, 17-1, 653 Houston, 17-1, 629 Nebraska, 18-0, 598 Gonzaga, 19-1, 581 Iowa State, 16-2, 497 Michigan State, 16-2, 489 Illinois, 15-3, 447 Texas Tech, 14-4, 418 BYU, 16-2, 412 Vanderbilt, 16-2, 352 Virginia, 16-2, 350 Florida, 13-5, 284 Alabama, 13-5, 275 Clemson, 16-3, 262 Kansas, 13-5, 181 Arkansas, 13-5, 173 Louisville, 13-5, 117 Georgia, 15-3, 110 Saint Louis, 17-1, 100 North Carolina, 14-4, 90 St. John's 13-5, 54

Schools Dropped Out: No. 23 Iowa; No. 24 Utah State.

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 52; Wisconsin 20; Miami (OH) 19; Utah State 14; Villanova 10; Tennessee 10; Saint Mary's 9; Miami (FL) 8; Texas A&M 5; Kentucky 5; SMU 4; Seton Hall 2; UCF 1; George Mason 1.

Against Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide, which only had eight scholarship players available due to various injuries, found itself trailing 29-15 with less than eight minutes to go in the first half. However, Alabama went on a 21-5 run to close out the half and came out strong out of the break as well. The Tide tallied 82 points in the final 28 minutes, as Labaron Philon Jr. and Aiden Sherrell logged career-highs in points with 32 and 22, respectively.

The Oklahoma contest was gridlocked at the beginning, but the Sooners found a way to end the first half on an 11-0 run. Nevertheless, within the first eight minutes of the second half, Sherrell was already up to 19 points, including 12 of UA's first 24 points in that time frame. Philon proceeded to take over, as he finished with 23 points, including 17 in the second half alone. This duo was responsible for 31 of Alabama's 50 second-half points.

Alabama (13-5, 3-2 SEC) now turns the page to its next matchup at home against Tennessee (12-6, 2-3 SEC) on Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama Basketball's 2025-26 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (USF win, Kennesaw State win): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll

After Week 8 (Holiday break): No. 15 in Coaches Poll (AP Top 25 not released during break)

After Week 9 (Yale win, Kentucky win): No. 13 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 10 (Vanderbilt loss, Texas loss): No. 18 in AP Poll, No. 18 in Coaches Poll

After Week 11 (Mississippi State win, Oklahoma win): No. 17 in AP Poll, No. 17 in Coaches Poll

