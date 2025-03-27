Bama Central

Score updates and analysis from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey as the Crimson Tide and Cougars meet in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.

NEWARK, N.J. –– BamaCentral is in the Prudential Center for No. 2 Alabama's NCAA Tournament matchup in the Sweet 16 against No. 6 BYU.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:09 p.m. CT on CBS. Alabama Crimson Tide on SI will provide updates throughout.

Pregame

Grant Nelson is now on the floor for warmups. He still has a sleeve on his left leg, but it looks like there isn't as much wrapping aroun his knee.

6:03 p.m ET- Alabama has taken the court for initial warmups. Mark Sears, Clifford Omoruyi, Mouhamed Dioubate, Aden Holloway, Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway are the first guys on the court.

Pregame message from Alabama head coach Nate Oats ⬇️

5:45 p.m. ET- BYU has taken the court for initial stretches

The stage is set for the Sweet 16. Alabama trying to make it to the Elite Eight for the second straight season and third time overall. BYU attempting to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 1981 and fourth time overall.

