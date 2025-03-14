Mark Sears Named Semifinalist for Naismith Trophy
Alabama men's basketball guard Mark Sears has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy. This award is given to the National Player of the Year.
The Preseason All-American has lived up to that status as in the last few days he's been named an All-SEC First Team member by both the conference coaches and the Associated Press. Additionally, he is a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, which is given to the nation's best point guard, and also earned the title of First Team All-American by The Sporting News.
Sears is second in the SEC in points per game with 19.2 and his 5.0 assists average is the third-most in the conference.
The Crimson Tide has officially turned the 2024-25 page from the regular season to the postseason. Alabama earned the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament and Sears aims to lead the team––as he's done so throughout season––to a big win tonight over 6-seed Kentucky in the quarterfinals.
Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year Semifinalists:
- Johni Broome, Senior, F/C, Auburn
- Walter Clayton Jr., Senior, G, Florida
- Cooper Flagg, Freshman, G/F, Duke
- Kam Jones Senior, G, Marquette
- Ryan Kalkbrenner, Senior, C, Creighton
- RJ Luis Jr., Junior, G/F, St. John's
- Mark Sears, Graduate Student, G, Alabama
- Braden Smith, Junior, G, Purdue
- John Tonje, Graduate Student, G, Wisconsin
Also on Friday, the organization came out with the Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year semifinalists list. Alabama head coach Nate Oats is not included but three of the 10 semifinalists coach in the SEC.
Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Semifinalists:
- Dennis Gates, Missouri
- Todd Golden, Florida
- Tom Izzo, Michigan State
- Pat Kelsey, Louisville
- Grant McCasland, Texas Tech
- Ben McCollum, Drake
- Bruce Pearl, Auburn
- Rick Pitino, St. John's
- Kelvin Sampson, Houston
- John Scheyer, Duke