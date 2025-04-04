Mouhamed Dioubate Enters Transfer Portal
Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate has entered the transfer portal, per On3's Pete Nakos.
Dioubate becomes the second Alabama player to look for a new team this offseason, joining forward/guard Naas Cunningham, who redshirted this season. Dioubate released a statement on his Instagram.
Dioubate led the Crimson Tide in Hard Hat awards this season, which is given after every game to the player who scores the most blue-collar points.
The sophomore averaged 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16 minutes per game this season.
According to Alabama head coach Nate Oats, the Crimson Tide's top bench frontcourt member was the only player in Division I who had 110 rebounds in less than 310 minutes earlier in the season.
"He exemplifies what we're trying to build this program [around]," Oats said in February. "We call blue-collar basketball and he's as blue-collar as it gets. He's all about getting stops. He's not afraid to mix it up.
"Really glad we've got him because the other thing is he teaches the other guys what we want...he's not the most skilled kid on the team. We're working on getting that better. I will say there are certain skills he's pretty good at. I mean, you hit him in the pocket, and he makes pocket reads as good as anybody on the team. You get him going downhill, in certain situations he finishes at the rim better than anybody on the team."
In addition to Cunningham and Dioubate, Alabama's frontcourt also lost Grant Nelson and Clifford Omoruyi for next season as they are out of eligibility. However, the Crimson Tide has already brought in two transfers to help down low.
Former Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen transferred to the Crimson Tide on Friday. In 29 games (28 starts) and 25.0 minutes per game this season, Bol Bowen averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds (1.2 offensive) and an impressive 1.5 blocks for the Seminoles.
Former Bucknell center Noah Williamson was the first member on Monday evening––less than 24 hours after his visit to Tuscaloosa. Bol Bowen will be a junior with the Crimson Tide next season. Williamson is the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year as he averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game with the Bison this season