Nate Oats Assigns New Role to Alabama Basketball Legend
Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats announced the hiring of Erwin Dudley as special assistant to the head coach on Tuesday.
Dudley spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant for the Crimson Tide after one of the most decorated playing careers in school history from 2000-03.
“Erwin’s name is synonymous with the history of Alabama basketball and we are thrilled to have him around,” Oats said in a press release. “Not only has Erwin been exceptional in his role the last two years but he also possesses a servant’s heart who has been a great resource for our current players. He will thrive in this role and we are happy to have Erwin stay in the program.”
Dudley was named SEC Player of the Year and an AP Third Team All-America selection in 2002 while being tabbed an SEC Basketball Legend in 2019. Dudley ranks fourth on Alabama’s all-time rebounding list (1,184 rebounds) and ninth on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,775 career points.
“I am excited and honored to be able to continue my coaching career at Alabama,” Dudley said in the press release. “This program means so much to me and his given so many opportunities I am excited to continue to be a resource for our players and staff, helping out in any way possible.”
During Dudley's two years as a graduate assistant, the Crimson Tide won 53 games while appearing in back-to-back NCAA Tournament Elite Eights and the program’s first-ever trip to the Final Four in 2024. Alabama was the only school in the country to reach the Elite Eight in each of the last two seasons.
Oats' coaching staff increases a bit following the bump in Dudley's role. The Crimson Tide great will coach alongside Oats and fellow assistants Preston Murphy, Brian Adams and Chris Fleming, who was also hired this offseason.
Erwin Dudley Bio
- Spent the last two seasons as graduate assistant for the Crimson Tide
- One of six Alabama players to be named SEC Player of the Year
- An Associated Press Third Team All-America honoree in 2002 while leading Alabama to an SEC Western Division title
- Named an SEC Basketball Legend in 2019 after being a three-time All-SEC selection throughout his career
- Led Alabama to a pair of NCAA Tournaments appearances in 2001 and 2002
- Playing Career:
2017-18: Sakarya BB
2014-16: Darüşşafaka Doğuş
2012-14: Galatasaray
2011-12: Beşiktaş Milangaz
2010-11: Efes Pilsen
2005-10: Türk Telekom
2004-05: Maccabi Rishon LeZion
2000-03: Alabama