Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Gears Up for Annual Junior Day
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide staff were diligent on the recruiting trail this week, extending offers and lining up visits with many of the top prospects from the 2026 class and beyond.
Alabama's annual junior day is coming up next month, so the Tide staff has been hard at work scheduling visits with some of the premier prospects from the 2026 recruiting class.
4-Star edge rusher Khamari Brooks told On3 this week that he is expected to be in Tuscaloosa on February 1st for the junior day festivities. Hailing from Bogart, Georgia, Brooks currently holds offers from many of the SEC's top programs and more.
Fellow 4-Star edge rusher Dre Quinn also revealed to On3 his plans to come to Tuscaloosa for a visit, but that is expected to happen in late March. Quinn is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 27 player at his position in the class and he has over ten offers from power four programs.
5-Star Wide receiver Tristen Keys, who recently took part in both the Under Armour All-American Game and the Polynesian Bowl, revealed to 247Sports this week that he will also be in town on February 1st for junior day. He is the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 1 wideout in the nation.
In less fortunate news, Alabama did lose two commitments this week. The first was 2025 offensive tackle Ty Haywood from Denton, Texas, who was followed by 2027 edge rusher Ba'Roc Willis.
Haywood, who had been committed since July of last year, is the No. 4 ranked offensive tackle in the class. While it is certainly a blow to the class, the Tide still came away with four other offensive linemen in the 2025 class, all of which look to be future contributors.
Willis, one of the top players in not only the state, but the class as a whole, took to social media to announce his decommitment. While losing a player of Willis' caliber is certainly less than ideal, with so much time remaining until he makes a final decision, Alabama likely still remains an option for the talented defender.
In more positive news, the Tide extended several offers this week to elite prospects.
The first was Jerimy Finch, Jr., a 6-foot-3, 260 lb. defensive lineman from Indianapolis, Indiana. He took to social media to share news of his offer, giving thanks to Alabama's defensive line coach Freddie Roach.
Next was another defensive lineman prospect; Preston Carey from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Rated as a 4-Star prospect by 247Sports, Carey is the No. 353 player in the state and holds offers from several other SEC programs.
4-Star edge rusher Trenton Henderson was the next prospect to pick up a Crimson Tide offer. He is a 6-foot-4, 225 lb. monster off the edge from Pensacola, Florida and is ranked as one of the top players in the state.
Finally, Alabama extended an offer to Quinterrius Gipson from Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia. He took to social media to share the news, saying in his post, "Thank you to my teammates, coaches and family for helping me to earn an offer from my dream school...The University of Alabama."
The Tide also made headway this week with two elite prospects in the 2026 class, landing in the final list of schools for quarterback Jared Curtis and linebacker Izayia Williams.
Curtis told On3 that he has officially narrowed his list to six schools, including Alabama among Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State and South Carolina. A 5-Star prospect, he is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Tennessee and the No. 3 signal caller in the class.
Williams, a 4-Star prospect, named Alabama among Georgia, Penn State, Florida and Florida State in his final list of schools. He is one of the top players in the state of Florida and finished this season with 125 total tackles, 15 TFL's, 4.0 sacks and an interception.
In a bit of Crimson Tide hoops news, Alabama signee Amari Allen continued his streak of dominance throughout his senior season at Ashwaubenon High School, dropping 43 points in a game against one of the top teams in the state of Wisconsin.
Alabama could add even more talent to its already strong 2025 recruiting class with 5-Star small forward Nate Ament, who is the top rated remaining player in the class. He named the Crimson Tide in his final eleven schools which also included Arkansas, Kentucky, BYU, Louisville, Notre Dame, Duke, Georgetown, Tennessee, Texas and Kansas State.
Looking ahead to the 2026 class, 4-Star Jalan Wingfield put the Tide in his top ten schools, naming Auburn, Cincinnati, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss and Georgia as well. Wingfield is a 6-foot-7, 225 lb. power forward from Atlanta, Georgia and is ranked as the No. 92 player in the class and the No. 8 player in the state.
2025 Football Signees
- EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Ivan Taylor, 6-foot, 174 lbs. - Winter Garden, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- K/P Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Derek Meadows, 6-foot-4, 20 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- EDGE Ba'Roc Willis, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Moody, Alabama (Committed 07/30/2024)
2025 Basketball Signees
- SF Amari Allen, 6-foot-7, 180 lbs. - Green Bay, Wisconsin (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SF London Jemison, 6-foot-8, 200 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 11/18/2024)
- SG Davion Hannah, 6-foot-5, 180 lbs, - Brandon, Missouri (Signed 11/18/2024)
