Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Gears Up for Annual Junior Day

5⭐️ Tristen Keys — No. 1 WR in the country — is planning to return to Alabama for Junior Day next month



Hattiesburg (MS) standout was among top performers in Orlando for UA All-America + is turning heads at @polynesiabowl this week



MORE: https://t.co/3yy5S2QBY2 pic.twitter.com/5ih1fM1ctT