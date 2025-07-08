Nate Oats Previews Alabama Freshman Collins Onyejiaka
Alabama men's basketball received a late 2025 commitment from four-star center Collins Onyejiaka on June 20 after the big man reclassified from the 2026 class.
Alabama announced on Tuesday that the program has signed Onyejiaka and head coach Nate Oats previewed the fourth freshman in the Crimson Tide's latest recruiting class.
"Collins is a physical and imposing big who possesses great length at 6’11” with a 7’2” wingspan," Oats said in a press release. "Collins not only plays above the rim, but he also will be able to provide vertical pressure on the rim and will be able to offer some additional rim protection. Not only is he one of the best players out of Massachusetts but he is also a proven winner, having just led The Newman School to a NEPSAC championship.”
The 6-foot-11, 270-pounder from The Newman School in Boston was ranked as the No. 11 center in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and was receiving interest from many of the top programs in the nation.
Onyejiaka, who was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on June 18, now joins London Jemison, Davion Hannah and Amari Allen as the Tide's fourth signee in the 2025 class which was already ranked as one of the best in the nation.
When including Alabama's offseason transfer additions––Jalil Bethea, Taylor Bol Bowen, Keitenn Bristow and Noah Williamson––the Crimson Tide is ranked as the No. 4 overall signing class according to 247Sports and No. 8 by On3.
Alabama's 2025-26 Roster as of July 8
F Amari Allen (Incoming freshman)
G Jalil Bethea (Miami Transfer)
F Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State transfer)
F Keitenn Bristow (Tarleton State transfer)
G Davion Hannah (Incoming freshman)
G Aden Holloway (Returns as junior)
F London Jemison (Incoming freshman)
G Preston Murphy Jr. (Northern Oklahoma College transfer)
C Collins Onyejiaka (Incoming freshman)
G Labaron Philon (Returns as sophomore)
G Houston Mallette (Was a medical redshirt)
F Aiden Sherrell (Returns as sophomore)
C Noah Williamson (Bucknell transfer)
G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Was a medical redshirt)