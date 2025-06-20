Bama Central

Alabama Basketball Lands Commitment from 4-Star Center

Collins Onyejiaka, a 6-foot-10 center from Boston, Mass., will join the Crimson Tide this season after reclassifying from the 2026 class.

Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nate Oats and the Alabama men's basketball staff received some good news on the recruiting trail on Friday afternoon as the Tide's 2025 recruiting class became one player stronger.

Collins Onyejiaka, a 4-star center prospect who was originally a member of the 2026 class, has reclassified and officially committed to Alabama, joining the Tide's already highly ranked 2025 class, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports.

Onyejiaka, who was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on June 18, now joins London Jemison, Davion Hannah and Amari Allen as the Tide's fourth commitment in the 2025 class which was already ranked as one of the best in the nation.

The 6-foot-10, 270 lb. prospect from The Newman School in Boston was ranked as the No. 11 center in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and was receiving interest from many of the top programs in the nation.

While Alabama had already somewhat addressed its need for size by way of the transfer portal, adding Keitenn Bristow (6-foot-10), Taylor Bol Bowen (6-foot-10) and Noah Williamson (7-foot), Onyejiaka brings a extra level of physicality that the team was still in search of.

As of now, Alabama's 2025 roster is 14 deep, featuring 13 scholarship players and one walk-on in Preston Murphy, Jr.

2025-26 Alabama Basketball Roster as of June 20

F Amari Allen (Incoming freshman)
G Jalil Bethea (Miami Transfer)
F Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State transfer)
F Keitenn Bristow (Tarleton State transfer)
G Davion Hannah (Incoming freshman)
G Aden Holloway (Returns as junior)
F London Jemison (Incoming freshman)
C Collins Onyejiaka (Incoming freshman, reclassified from 2026 class)
G Labaron Philon (Returns as sophomore)
G Houston Mallette (Was a medical redshirt)
F Aiden Sherrell (Returns as sophomore)
C Noah Williamson (Bucknell transfer)
G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Was a medical redshirt)

Walk-on G Preston Murphy Jr. (Northern Oklahoma College transfer)

